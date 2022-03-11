NSC forms group to solve common workplace injuries

The National Safety Council (NSC) has named the founding members of a multi-sector coalition to research and help prevent ergonomic injuries - known as musculoskeletal disorders - at workplaces everywhere.

The advisory council is a volunteer group of experts in safety and health, ergonomics, and innovation that have committed to support the work of the program by assisting in practice, guidance and research; activating the program's work through participation, insight and philanthropic support; and amplifying the program's influence and voice through communication, advocacy, positioning and policy efforts.

