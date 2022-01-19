NSC collaborates on program to improve workplace safety

The National Safety Council (NSC) unveiled its Work to Zero initiative, a new collaboration with Safetytech Accelerator.

Through the partnership, the organizations will pilot a program to help employers adopt safety technology to help save lives.

Work to Zero aims to reduce workplace fatalities through the use of technology, with the ultimate goal of eliminating workplace fatalities by 2050. "It is alarming to see workplace fatalities continuing to rise when zero lives lost is the only acceptable number," said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. "Through Work to Zero, we're constantly exploring new ways to help employers mitigate workplace injury risks through technology, and this new pilot program is another step to accomplish that."

The first focus of the program will be to examine technologies with the potential to prevent fatal incidents associated with working at height, a leading cause of workplace fatalities in the construction industry, among many others.

For more information, visit www.nsc.org or call (800) 621-7615.