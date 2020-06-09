NFPA 70E® standards save lives, mitigate electrical hazards

Whether upstream, midstream or downstream, oil and gas extraction and processing settings can be filled with electrical hazards. From improper grounding of electrical connections, exposure to live parts and arcing to explosions from gas vapors, industry has to get electrical safety right each and every day.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that more than 1,500 electrical injuries and 160 electrical fatalities occurred in 2018. Although working on or near energized equipment is an inherent risk to workers, risk mitigation processes and practices can prevent fatalities and injuries.

One of the easiest methods for electrical risk mitigation is putting National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 70E® standards into practice at the worksite. Following these standards minimizes the probability of an electrical accident or injury, such as arc flash/blast incidents, electrocution or burns.

NFPA 70E standards establish requirements for electrical safety-related work practices, including training employees to recognize and identify electrical hazards, as well as know the safety-related work practices and procedures required to provide protection from these hazards.

NFPA 70E requires employers to document and implement an electrical safety program that directs employee activities in a manner appropriate for different voltages, energy levels and circuit conditions that may be encountered. The safety program must ensure all electrical safety procedures be documented and made available to all employees.

Here are some of the highlights of the standards:

Inspection: Verify that all electrical elements installed or modified have been inspected and meet code requirements.

Condition of maintenance: Develop a plan to maintain electrical equipment and systems.

Awareness and self-discipline: Provide employees with awareness of potential electrical hazards; instill safety principles and controls so employees abide by safe electrical practices while working on or near electrical equipment.

Electrical safety program procedures: Identify procedures that must be implemented before an employee exposed to electrical hazards can start work.

Risk assessment procedure: This process should be used by an employee prior to starting work near electrical hazards: 1. Identify hazards, 2. Assess risks and 3. Implement risk control according to the hierarchy of risk control methods.

Human error: Account for potential human error and its negative consequences on people, processes, the work environment and equipment.

Hierarchy of risk control methods: This is a key element of a safety program because it establishes the most effective methods to reduce risk, injury and death. The hierarchy includes (in order of importance) elimination, substitution, engineering controls, awareness, administrative controls and PPE. The highest priority is eliminating risk, as it is more effective than trying to protect employees from risks.

Job safety planning: Created by a qualified person, this documentation examines all aspects of the job, including job description, identification of electrical hazards, conducting shock risk/arc flash risk assessments, listing work procedures, and noting special precautions and risk control methods.

Job briefing: This document covers the safety plan and permit information prior to the start of any work.

Change in scope: An additional briefing should be conducted if changes occur during the course of the work that might affect employee safety.

Incident investigations: The program includes elements to investigate electrical incidents.

Electrical safety and field work audits: Audits of the electrical safety program and field work to ensure NFPA 70E compliance and that work is performed in accordance with the safety program principles and procedures.

Lockout/tagout (LOTO) program and procedure audit: An audit of the NFPA 70E-required LOTO program and procedures identifies and corrects deficiencies in the LOTO program and procedures, training and worker execution. The audit must include at least one LOTO in progress.

