New pipeline standard enhances safety, sustainability

API recently published Standard (Std) 1104, 22nd Edition, Welding of Pipelines and Related Facilities, updating an important global standard that supports industry-wide actions to strengthen environmental sustainability efforts while meeting growing energy demand.

The new edition of API Std 1104 provides requirements for gas and arc welding used in the construction and in-service repair of pipes and components. Changes in the 22nd edition of Std 1104 include modified qualifications for what constitutes repair welding, mechanized welding and in-service welding; clarifications and updates for welder requirements to reduce ambiguity surrounding welder qualifications; and updates to requirements for the use of ultrasonic and radiographic inspection for girth welds.

