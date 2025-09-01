Back Cover: From modest beginnings to national impact: 35 years of safer work

In 1990, the Houston Area Contractors Safety Council opened its doors with a simple, essential mission: building safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce.

Back then, Luis Aguilar was the organization’s only employee, running a one-room, compact training center in a modest facility on Houston’s east side. The organization was founded by a coalition of local contractors and owner-operators, who recognized a critical need for consistent, credible safety training.

Fast forward 35 years, and that need has only grown — alongside the council’s reach and capabilities. What began as a local council has evolved into the Health and Safety Council (HASC), a name that reflects its global impact and industry-wide influence.

Today, the Pasadena, Texas, headquarters is a full-service campus serving tens of thousands of workers annually. From Texas Gulf Coast roots to an expanding presence in Louisiana, HASC has transformed with the industries it supports — primarily petrochemical, refining, energy, manufacturing and construction.

While HASC’s physical and digital footprint has grown, its purpose remains unwavering: to help companies train, screen and protect their workforce at every stage of the job.

Built for industry, by industry

The most effective workforce tools are built through partnership and collaboration. Every program and platform HASC introduces reflects direct alignment with and input from the industries it serves.

That includes Safety Essentials®, a flagship training system built through extensive research, subject matter expertise and direct input from owner and contractor leaders. Designed to go beyond basic compliance, it sets a new benchmark for workforce competency and readiness. Safety Essentials is the industry’s most widely required and accepted PSM contractor orientation — aligned with OSHA’s PSM standards and tailored for the demands of a multi-generational workforce in field operations.

Along with Safety Essentials and the Safety Essentials Suite, a library of general safety courses offered in person or remotely via Live Online Proctoring (LOP), HASC offers company-specific, site-specific and leadership development training. Using a buildable approach, companies work with HASC to create an efficient and effective training program for the workforce entering their gates.

HASC’s commitment to innovation and collaboration ensures every product and service mitigates real-world risks, evolving regulations and exceeds the expectations of an industry that never stands still.

A smarter path to site readiness

The concept of "site-ready" has evolved. It’s no longer enough to simply show up with training credentials. Today’s contractors face higher expectations regarding health, conduct, compliance and continuous improvement.

HASC has responded with an integrated approach:

Occupational health centers offer pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing and injury care, and are staffed by occupational health board-certified providers who understand OSHA standards and industrial work demands. Care goes beyond physical locations, with TeleStat Telemedicine available 24/7, 365 days a year.

Screening Essentials™ offers fast, reliable background checks and drug and alcohol testing. As a third-party administrator, HASC helps companies hire with confidence through reciprocal, customizable screening solutions.

Digital innovation solutions like GateCheck™, LINK® and LOP deliver visibility and verification, streamlining onboarding and reducing operational risk. With simplified workforce management, a mobile app and digital badges, HASC reduces delays and keeps teams site-ready.

These tools were not created in isolation — they emerged from collaboration with industry partners who continually challenge HASC to anticipate what’s next.

A new era of momentum and culture

In 2024, HASC entered a transformative chapter — marked by bold growth, deeper purpose and cultural reinvention. Under new executive leadership, the organization ignited change from the inside out. The strategy has been sharp and the execution relentless. And a renewed culture now thrives on ownership, innovation and alignment.

Internally, HASC has invested in its people, cultivating a value-driven culture rooted in accountability, curiosity and servant leadership. Externally, it has scaled with speed and precision. The Safety Essentials® program continues to expand globally. Innovation has shifted from an initiative to an expectation. And the physical footprint is growing across state lines.

The impact is clear: increased employee engagement, accelerated clinic and training facility growth, and operational enhancements that reshape how industry hires, trains and protects its workforce.

As HASC CEO Russell Klinegardner explains, "This new era isn’t about doing more, it’s about doing it effectively, efficiently and with greater purpose. We’re building a culture and organization that serves the industry, empowers our people and raises the bar for safety and workforce readiness."

That vision has fueled rapid expansion across both services and geography. With additional facilities set to open in late 2025 and 2026, and new full-service occupational health clinics launching in Texas and Louisiana, the council is shaping the future of industrial safety, not reacting to it.

This isn’t just leadership; it’s acceleration with intention.

Expansion into Louisiana: More than a map marker

The expansion into Louisiana isn’t just strategic — it’s meaningful. It unites local expertise with broader capability. Through its integration with the Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana, HASC now combines trusted community relationships with a robust technology infrastructure and expanded service offerings.

With locations in Gonzales and Sulphur, HASC supports regional owners and contractors with local solutions tailored to Louisiana’s unique needs. Through active participation in local chambers, associations and community initiatives, its impact extends beyond the classroom. Committed to the importance of proximity, the organization remains focused on continued growth throughout Louisiana. As announced at the Louisiana Contractor’s Safety Awards, locations in Brusly and LaPlace will open in November 2025 and January 2026, respectively.

Built for the job: Expanding health access with purpose

HASC’s commitment to workforce health is accelerating with the launch of two fullservice occupational clinics — designed to deliver exceptional care, faster service and deeper industrial expertise. These facilities mark a major step in expanding regional access to comprehensive health services for workers across the Gulf Coast.

September 2025: A new full-service clinic in the Golden Triangle, offering occupational medicine, injury care, fitness-for-duty evaluations and more.

January 2026: Louisiana regional headquarters opens large full-scale clinic in Sulphur, next to the new training center — extending HASC’s full continuum of services to support the region.

These facilities are purpose-built for industry, led by providers who understand OSHA regulations, site-readiness standards and the physical demands of high-risk work.

HASC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tommy Hysler explains, "Our team combines clinical excellence with responsive, serviceoriented care, so we ensure workers receive timely treatment that supports both recovery and readiness. We understand the urgency of industrial operations, and our approach is built to minimize downtime without compromising quality."

This next chapter of clinical growth reinforces what HASC has always believed: safety isn’t just about training — it’s about comprehensive, accessible, worker-focused care.

35 lessons that guide safety forward

After three and a half decades, one truth remains clear: safety is never static. It evolves. It matures. And it demands coordinated effort among companies, councils, regulators and the workforce.

The landscape has shifted dramatically — bringing advanced training protocols, digital tracking capabilities and a growing focus on mental health, fatigue management and behavioral safety. The shared resources provided through HASC have become essential for organizations navigating constantly changing regulatory and operational demands.

Through customized course development, third-party program administration and techenabled verification, HASC has earned its place as a trusted partner in workforce readiness. That trust is built every day through listening, adapting and leading with integrity.

Looking ahead: Built for what’s next

The 35-year milestone isn’t just about reflection — it’s a launchpad. The forward focus is scaling access, deepening partnerships and preparing the workforce for AI, generational shifts and the changing nature of industrial work.

Smarter tech, stronger alliances and a value-driven culture are fueling the next phase. As industry continues to evolve, so will HASC — without wavering in its commitment to building safe, strong workplaces and supporting the people who power them.

For more information, visit hasc.com.