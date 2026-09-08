Mental health awareness as a best practice

This past May marked the 77th observance of Mental Health Awareness month here in the U.S. Established in 1949 by Mental Health America, this year’s theme centered on "More Good Days, Together" – encouraging all of us to reflect on what a "good" day looks like, both for ourselves and for our communities.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, more than one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness. Nearly one in five children ages 3 to 17 have been diagnosed with a mental, emotional or behavioral health condition, according to the CDC. Chances are, you know a friend, family member or acquaintance who has struggled with mental health at some point in their lives.

And if you don’t, now you do, because I am one of those five adults.

Sharing our personal stories of mental health struggles can be incredibly difficult, especially for those of us up there in age. But it shouldn’t be. Not when you consider that nearly 49,000 of our fellow Americans take their own lives due to their struggles each year. The CDC lists underlying mental health conditions as being strongly linked to suicide and, without an outlet for sharing and treatment, it’s easy to understand why.

Back in my day, there was a stigma associated with mental health issues such as anxiety (check) and OCD (also check). We kept them to ourselves. They were signs of weakness. Treatment options were limited to close family or your physician, who might refer you to a psychiatrist who would prescribe one of the few medications that kind of, sort of helped. Even then, the stigma of seeing a mental health specialist could be crushing. So, I dealt with my issues the only way I knew how —bottle ‘em up and internalize.

It shouldn’t be that way. Thankfully, we’re making it so that it isn’t.

My first awareness of both the problems caused by — and resources to treat — mental health struggles came by way of the construction industry. Back in 2016, the Construction Financial Management Association banded together with other trade associations and labor organizations to found the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention (CIASP), because more than 5,000 construction workers take their own lives each year. CIASP created resources to help employers and employees recognize signs of mental distress, developed an anonymous screening tool to help those suffering identify risk factors and provided guidance on implementing mental health and wellness plans.

They made it ok to talk about mental health and made it part of our safety culture to ask for help. In short, CIASP helped save lives.

I’m proud to admit that I’m one of the thousands who found the courage to take on my struggles. I see a therapist who helps me cope with my anxiety and OCD. I have friends who will lend an ear when I need to open up.

I am mentally healthy.

That’s why mental health awareness should be part of our safety cultures. While the stigma of giving voice to one’s struggles is significantly less today, it still exists. Our job is to treat mental health and its resulting issues as what they truly are: something that every one of us experiences. Only by including robust mental health resources for our employees and being supportive of those who seek care can we eliminate this stigma once and for all. At VPPPA’s 2026 Safety+ in Nashville this August, we provided numerous resources to help guide attendees in the right direction. It’s all part of our mission to raise the standard for workplace safety excellence. More importantly, it might just save someone’s life.

It’s ok to not be ok. Together, we can have more good days. Take it from someone who knows.

If you or someone you know is suffering from mental health issues, or is thinking about suicide, call or text 988 any time for immediate crisis support.

For more information, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness at nami.org.