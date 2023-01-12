Each year, LyondellBasell awards companies with its GoalZERO Bright Star Award, given on the basis of said company’s commitment to safe operation.

GoalZERO is a program developed by LyondellBasell’s team to help cultivate a workplace free from injuries, incidents and defects. The program underpins health, safety, environment and security (HSES) culture; operational work practices and contractor management. The GoalZERO approach provides a unifying HSES theme for all regions and operational areas of LyondellBasell.

LyondellBasell GoalZERO awarded to Evergreen Representatives from LyondellBasell present CEO Rick Pitman with the award.

LyondellBasell recently honored Evergreen North America at LyondellBasell’s Contractor CEO Safety Conference. Evergreen North America earned the award for outstanding compliance, safety and accountability (CSA) scores. A culture of taking responsibility for creating and maintaining an incident-free workplace is a core component of LyondellBasell’s GoalZERO program. “We were proud to accept this award on behalf of the men and women of Evergreen North America who work hard every day to cause zero harm to themselves, their co-workers and those around them,” said Pitman. “We are grateful to partners like LyondellBasell who invest in and recognize the safe work of their contractor community.”

