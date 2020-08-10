Keltech solves need for on-demand access to heated water

Keltech Tankless Water Heaters deliver instantaneous and reliable fluid heating for commercial, industrial and safety applications, such as custom heated water solution at McCormick Place.

Chicago's McCormick Place is the nation's largest convention center, hosting hundreds of elaborate shows in its exhibit halls annually.

A number of national conventions require hot water in their booths. Although heated water isn't needed for every show at McCormick, providing heated water on the show floor on an "as needed" basis proved to be a difficult and time-consuming arrangement for facility management.

Another challenge is achieving the varying water temperatures required for shows. While McCormick Place normally deals with an incoming water temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius), some events require water temperatures upward of 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius).

Frank Paulette, convention manager for utilities at Correct Mechanical Inc., explained that technicians had to transport electric water heaters onto the exhibit floor and wait two hours for the water to heat to certain temperatures.

"It was so inefficient and cumbersome for us to supply water this way," he said. "We needed to find a better way."

After researching many hot water heating solutions, Paulette was convinced the Keltech® Tankless Water Heater Systems were the superior choice.

"I had the opportunity to see the product manufactured and in action at the Keltech manufacturing plant in Delton, Michigan," he said. "Comparing Keltech to other similar models was like comparing a Cadillac to a Volkswagen. The construction, functionality, quality and efficiency of Keltech was exactly what we needed."

Bradley Corp. worked with Paulette to create a customized Keltech portable unit that can be wheeled out on the show floors as needed to supply heated water on demand to exhibitors.

"Basically, these light industrial tankless units are mounted onto carts that can be easily rolled out on-site wherever they are needed," said Tony Garcia, sales representative at Herkowski Stickler & Associates.

After being rolled out, the units are locked into place so they are stationary and the correct temperature is set. When the units are no longer needed, they are easily disconnected, drained in less than five minutes and moved back into storage.

Keltech Tankless Water Heaters deliver instantaneous and reliable fluid heating for commercial, industrial and safety applications, such as custom heated water solution at McCormick Place.

"Keltech's flexible hot water solution is the perfect remedy for this situation, since water is only needed for certain shows," Paulette said. "Installing hot water heaters throughout the facilities, whether water is needed or not, would have added tremendous expense."

A flexible solution for saving energy, cost, space

A full line of Keltech electric tankless water heaters, as well as custom designs for unique and challenging environments, is available for a wide range of applications. While easy installation and maintenance lower labor costs, Keltech units also require less square footage. Since Keltech tankless heaters are designed to heat water to a precise temperature -- and only when needed -- the resulting energy savings are significant.

For example, one large-scale challenge for a metal manufacturing facility was cost-effectively delivering a continuous supply of ANSI-required tepid water on demand to over 100 emergency showers and eyewash stations. Despite a limited budget, the facility's remote location and extreme outdoor conditions, Keltech delivered an effective water heating solution, saving the company $349,000 annually in reduced energy costs.

Keltech's light industrial tankless water heaters, such as the models used at McCormick Place, offer hot water solutions for washing, chemical and fluid heating, radiant heat and utility use. Additional Keltech tankless offerings include product models designed for commercial, large industrial, design on demand, emergency eyewash and shower applications.

For more information, visit www.bradleycorp.com/keltech-tanklesswater-heaters or call (800) 272-3539.