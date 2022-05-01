Keep employees safe with an emergency management system

What is your confidence level in employee and visitor safety during an emergency?

Do you know where everyone is? Are they supposed to be where they are? Does your incident commander know where everyone is? Or is that knowledge limited to each sector chief or, worse yet, "siloed" within your facility? How do the first responders access or receive the information? How confident are you in the data's accuracy?

What if you had the highest degree of confidence that the answers to these questions were at your fingertips? You can have accurate data, easily accessed and in the right hands for critical decision making. What if your situational awareness in an emergency could be elevated to a new level? Imagine if you had details about the nature and location of the emergency, the locations and qualifications of critical response personnel, and the location and status of each visitor. Fortunately, there is a solution to get this information when you need it, where you need it and in a format that allows decisive action.

It's all possible with BlackHawk Datacom's Facility Emergency Management Solution (EMS). Facility EMS provides complete access control, video security, mass notification and emergency personnel management joined together in a unified system. Maintaining visibility and communications with all personnel in an industrial multi-unit facility requires best-in-class systems designed for each specific purpose. Traditionally, the challenge has been that these disparate, stand-alone systems must be operated separately or require complex integration, resulting in inflated costs and ongoing support issues. BlackHawk has simplified this process with Facility EMS by leveraging the power of Genetec's Security Center and Mission Control, in FRONT's All Clear, and Lynx Systems' Mass Notification, and tightly integrating all these functions while allowing them to be viewed, controlled, and disseminated in real-time from a central incident command location.

The benefits of BlackHawk Datacom's Facility EMS include:

Electronic access control.

Video security.

Mass notification.

Personnel emergency management: Mustering, unit accountability and first responder asset tracking.

BlackHawk Datacom provides innovative technology solutions that help customers connect, protect and optimize their critical infrastructure assets. The communications, physical security and engineering solutions it provides are specifically designed for operations in remote, harsh environments. BlackHawk's focus is on operators in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and utility industries that provide critical services to millions of customers who can't afford the loss of service or downtime. These operations are supported with highly trained personnel from regional operations centers located in Port Fourchon, Louisiana; Houston; San Antonio and Midland, Texas; and BlackHawk's Incident Command Center located in Lafayette, Louisiana.

BlackHawk Datacom also features a 24/7 hardened incident command center and a world-class behavior-based safety program, with an EMR of .75, zero lost-time accidents in the past five years and zero recordable incidents in the past four years. BlackHawk Datacom is also licensed security contractor - Louisiana License #F1494 and Texas License #B19630.

For more information, visit www.blackhawkdc.com or call (337) 593-8700.