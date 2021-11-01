Is it time to get rid of your JSA?

The job safety analysis (JSA) is designed to ensure safety practices are integrated on a worksite for every single job so guidelines can be followed, and hazards and accidents can be avoided. What could possibly be wrong with that?

The problem is not the intent of the JSA; the problem is that the approach itself is flawed. It does not take into consideration how human behavior and motivation contribute to safety, and it omits any strategy to improve productivity.

It does not leverage the expertise of the workforce. JSAs are generally created and communicated to workers without actively engaging them in the process of goal achievement. When companies do not engage their workers, they miss out on the contributions they have to offer, like expertise in their craft and insight into the specifics of their work that can be used to make the plan better and more efficient.

It also lacks focus on productivity. A JSA typically has three components:

Identify the task. Describe the sequence of work. Define the risk(s) associated with each sequence and how to mitigate or control the risk.

Did you notice that productivity and efficiency are conspicuously missing from those three components?

The JSA also misses the opportunity for evaluation and review. It allows organizations to plan for the day, but it does not include the evaluation, review and adjustment necessary for continuous improvement. There is no time to ask essential questions like: How well did we do yesterday? How does our performance compare against our goals? Where can we adjust to become more productive, safe and efficient? How can we reduce waste and create more value?

There is a better way. An "SSEP" is a smarter safe execution plan. The tool integrates goals that are specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound (SMARTER). Additionally, they allow you the ability to evaluate and realign. By engaging workers in the process of work and learning from consistent, structured information, you can ultimately leverage the information and realign to improve safety and productivity.

The SSEP focuses on four areas: safe production, engagement around the processes of work, continual learning, and leveraging the ingenuity and imagination of the workforce.

To transition to an SSEP involves very little change since you are already doing a JSA, which allows time for planning, identifying risks, and putting in mitigation steps and controls. You simply need to do the following to make it SMARTER:

Make sure the task objectives are quantitatively specific.

Ensure the time allocated is clear and concise

Include a section to identify productivity barriers and constraints and mitigation steps.

Encourage input on the process both in planning and review.

Take action to realign based on the learning.

Leverage value creation throughout the organization.

When you engage workers in SSEP, you demonstrate that they are valuable and their contributions matter. The SSEP engages the whole person by connecting them to project goals, the weekly sprint and the objectives for the day.

While some organizations are hesitant to dedicate more time to planning, the truth is workers are the asset you are investing in. If you make the investment in your workers, you will see an increase in productivity and efficiency that will yield greater returns for your organization. Imagine if each work group in your company used an SSEP and you had a clear line of sight as to who was planning the best, who was executing the best, and you had the ability to leverage the best.

