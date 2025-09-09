Improving safety, cutting costs for elevated industrial work

Providing cost-effective, safe and efficient solutions is the pinnacle for any industrial operator, but 25 years ago, industrial repairs and inspections were still being done with scaffolding.

The result — expensive maintenance costs, dangerous working environments and intense disruption to plant operations. This reality was faced by plant operators and workers alike until the introduction of rope access services, forever changing the way elevated industrial repairs are done.

Raising the industry to new heights

MHT Access Service began providing rope access services in the year 2000, when industrial rope access was relatively unheard of in the U.S., and at the time, proved to be a difficult sell to some. Howard Wall, owner and creator of MHT, had a vision for the vast capabilities and unique skill sets of what rope access technicians could provide for the industrial marketplace. Drawing on his background in the diving industry, Howard saw rope access as a parallel method for performing difficult-to-reach work — where the equipment and access techniques are just as critical as the technical skill of the workers themselves.

Early services by MHT were performed offshore, providing inspections and general maintenance. As the notoriety of rope access grew, so did MHT and its service capabilities, as well as expanding into other industries. MHT services power generation, petrochemical and refining, offshore industries, as well as city utilities, wind generation and industrial construction.

With a diverse group of technicians and office personnel, the employees who make up MHT have found a home away from home in their workspace. From military veterans, degreed engineers, top-tier inspectors and project managers with decades of experience, MHT prides itself on being a turnkey solution for industrial work at height. Its services include: NDE inspections, lead and asbestos abatement, industrial coatings, construction and demolition, insulation and welding, and MHT’s one-of-a-kind pipe support inspection and maintenance program.

Performing work at height in the industrial arena has always been a topic of discussion when it comes to safety, access methods and of course, the fatality ratings of some methods such as scaffolding. Within the U.S. rope access community, the overall safety record has been second to none when compared to conventional methods of performing at work at height.

Leading workplace safety for 25 years

The value of commitment to safety excellence has led MHT to maintain a zero OSHA incident rating, with no lost time accidents or fatalities for more than 25 years and running. To complement this commitment to safety, the culture and values instilled at MHT are beyond reproach. With a small business feel and a big business mindset, MHT prides itself on one-on-one personal relationships with its customers. Relationships that can easily be lost in such a vast industry.

Having helped pave the way for industrial rope access around Texas and The Gulf of America for more than two decades, MHT is proud to continue to be a leader and innovator in this dynamic and unique industry, nationwide and overseas.

For more information, visit mhtgroup.net.