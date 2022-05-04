How to solve worker fatigue during a turnaround

Worker fatigue could cost your business a lot more than you think. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), if you've got at least 1,000 employees, you can expect to lose more than $1 million a year due to fatigue.

What's worse is trying to combat this issue during a plant turnaround or shutdown project. However, there's a real answer to fixing worker fatigue during turnarounds: Give your crew a dedicated space to take on-shift breaks. With this solution, you'll reduce mental and physical fatigue — boosting your business as well as project outcomes.

Worker fatigue can reduce alertness and performance among your crew, as well as increase the number of accidents. Therefore, to reduce worker fatigue, it's important that your crew takes regular breaks during work periods to mitigate these issues. Doing so can help your personnel work more efficiently and reduce the risk of negative outcomes for your workers and operations.

Using temporary structures for on-site break areas

Bolton Holdings' Lodging Solutions and Industrial Tent Systems are industry experts that will help you provide temporary spaces that can be put up nearly anywhere, creating a safe and welcoming environment for your workforce. Despite any situation or condition — even in isolated areas — you can still offer your workforce the comfort of a dedicated break area to prevent fatigue. Temporary tent structures and facilities are easy to put up and take down, plus they have several added benefits:

Will stand in the face of the toughest weather conditions.

Comfortable for living and/or working.

Built from sturdy, long-standing materials for projects with longer timeframes.

For more remote locations, far away from towns and cities, you may consider installing a food service area where workers can comfortably eat. With Bolton Holdings' award-winning food services, you can feed your crew and give them the energy they need to work at peak efficiency — keeping their performance and your operational outcomes up.

Lodging Solutions and Industrial Tent Systems are here to help you solve worker fatigue, especially during turnarounds or shutdowns, by delivering temporary structures and solutions for a wide range of needs. Bolton Holdings has a deep understanding of your need for durable, cost-effective, and versatile structures and ample experience for making setup and take-downs precise and on time.

Bolton Holdings specializes in turnkey operations for temporary facilities, award-winning catering, logistical support and emergency relief for government, disaster and commercial needs nationwide. Its focus is on delivering products and services that are designed to support your functions even in the toughest environments.

Bolton Holdings helps you select the most appropriate services for your needs, ensuring on-time delivery and setup. Its expertise is guaranteed to give you greater confidence when planning any temporary structures for your turnaround needs.

Bolton Holdings' motto is to do everything safer, faster and better than everyone else in the industry. What can Bolton Holdings send your way?

For more information, contact Bolton Holdings at (888) 995-4044, sales@boltonholdingsllc.com or visit www.boltonholdingsllc.com.