Turnarounds and how to protect the critical path and EBITDA

Turnarounds are among the most capitalintensive and risk-concentrated events in the asset lifecycle in petrochemical operations.

A mid-sized outage can cost tens of millions of dollars, with deferred production value reaching hundreds of thousands, even millions, of dollars per hour. Contractor density can surge three to five times normal levels. Confined space entries multiply. Highrisk tasks stack across units.

In this environment, safety performance is no longer simply about compliance. It is about schedule control, capital efficiency and EBITDA protection. Vallen delivers complete turnaround support. Vallen’s motto is to be on site, on time and at scale, bringing together people, products, equipment and technology under one integrated structure designed specifically for outage environments.

One partner: Total turnaround control

Traditionally, safety services and rental equipment are viewed strictly as cost. A $1 million safety allocation during a four-to-eightweek outage often sits on the balance sheet as a necessary expense.

However, when execution is integrated, combining embedded safety personnel, engineered breathing air systems, rental fleet depth, asset tracking, automated dispensing and advanced confined space monitoring, the financial impact becomes measurable and defensible. Disciplined safety infrastructure consistently drives both cost control and schedule stability.

Enterprise-level visibility in confined spaces

Confined space work remains one of the highest severity risk categories during outages. Vallen Vision, Vallen’s integrated confined space monitoring system, enhances visibility and compliance through real-time atmospheric monitoring, live video oversight, communication and automated access control and centralized digital documentation.

By consolidating multiple confined space entries into a unified monitoring structure, facilities gain situational awareness while reducing labor demands and field exposure.

While worker protection is always the primary objective, executives understand the enterprise-level implications. A serious confined space incident can trigger multi-day stoppages, regulatory scrutiny, contractor stand-downs and costs that reach well into the millions. Reducing probability and severity meaningfully shifts enterprise risk exposure.

Accountability at scale: Reducing shrinkage

Contractor-heavy outages often experience loss rates of 5-10% across consumables and safety equipment. Gas detection components, regulators and breathing air assets frequently disappear without structured oversight. With controlled access systems, automated dispensing and contractor level tracking down to assignment, Vallen helps facilities significantly reduce shrinkage while reinforcing accountability. The financial recovery may represent tens of thousands of dollars but the broader value lies in operational control during peak workforce density.

Asset visibility: Converting utilization into value

During major outages, thousands of gas monitors, SCBAs and fall protection systems circulate across contractors and work fronts.

Without structured tracking, idle equipment, duplicate orders and loss are common. Vallen’s managed distribution hubs and barcoded contractor-level tracking, supported by automated dispensing through Vallen Vault, create centralized visibility across the site. This disciplined control structure routinely drives 10-25% improvement in asset utilization, reduction in duplicate equipment orders and faster redeployment between units

On a $1 million safety program, even a conservative 15% utilization gain can represent approximately $150,000 in cost avoidance, achieved not through cost cutting, but through execution precision.

Capital efficiency without compromise

Turnarounds create surge demand for respiratory systems, gas detection, ventilation and engineered breathing air infrastructure. Owning that capacity year-round ties up capital and increases maintenance burden. Vallen’s national rental fleet and dedicated turnaround resources allow operators to scale rapidly without permanent capital allocation. Safety rental equipment, automated dispensing units and advanced monitoring technology can be deployed exactly when needed and demobilized just as efficiently. This model preserves capital flexibility while maintaining performance standards during the outage window.

Safety as schedule insurance

The most significant financial variable in any turnaround is time. If downtime carries a production value of $250,000 to $1 million per hour, preventing even fractional delays materially shifts financial performance. Safetyrelated delays typically stem from equipment shortages, breathing air interruptions, permit bottlenecks, staffing gaps and inconsistent confined space monitoring.

Vallen’s integrated turnaround model aligns the largest selection of PPE from leading manufacturers, safety rental equipment on demand, expert technicians and safety personnel on site and engineered Grade D breathing air solutions. Air solutions that include loop systems, high- and low-pressure systems and tube trailers, all managed from a single source. This depth and coordination are designed to eliminate friction points that stall work fronts. Preventing even one hour of cumulative delay can offset a substantial portion of the entire safety services budget. In this context, safety becomes schedule insurance.

From line item to financial control system

When viewed holistically, integrated turnaround safety execution can generate measurable returns through utilization improvements, shrinkage reduction, schedule stability, incident probability reduction and capital preservation

The result is not simply safer operations; it is stronger financial performance.

From PPE and breathing air to automated dispensing, asset tracking, embedded experts and advanced confined space monitoring, Vallen delivers the control, confidence and reliability for your turnaround demands. Turnarounds are measured in hours, dollars and incident-free performance. Protecting the critical path requires more than compliance. It requires scalable infrastructure, databacked visibility and execution expertise built specifically for outage environments.

For more information, visit vallen.com.