How construction sites are getting smarter and cleaner

Sustainability is increasingly a strategic priority across all construction sectors, prompting companies to evaluate their environmental impact and operational efficiency.

In Houston, PCL Industrial Construction Co.’s sustainability committee recently led a districtwide review of current practices, challenges and cost implications — an important step toward a more comprehensive, forward-looking strategy.

Although sustainability initiatives are not new to the PCL family of companies, this effort consolidated input from project leaders, department managers, warehouse staff and others to better understand how sustainability is integrated across the district. The review also identified internal improvement opportunities while considering client expectations and industry benchmarks to ensure alignment and maintain a competitive edge.

To develop an effective, measurable sustainability roadmap, the team first established the district’s current baseline. This assessment examined key environmental factors such as CO 2 emissions, water usage, fuel consumption, waste management and recycling practices. Data was collected from subcontractor reports, telematics, fuel logs and interviews with personnel at all levels. By analyzing this data, the team gained clarity on current ESG performance, which is a critical step in setting realistic, impactful targets for the future.

Launched in summer 2025, the battery recycling initiative addresses the safe handling, disposal and reuse of lithium-ion batteries across project sites and the warehouse. With more than 3,500 batteries in rotation, proper end-of-life management is essential for safety, compliance and environmental responsibility.

In partnership with Dewalt, the company implemented a program for the safe collection and evaluation of defective or expired batteries. Used units were gathered onsite and transferred to the Channelview, Texas warehouse for recycling or warranty processing. This system minimizes environmental impact, supports a circular economy by reclaiming valuable materials, and reduces replacement costs and risks of mishandling.

Vehicle idle time — when engines run for two minutes or more — has significant environmental and financial impacts. So far this year, fleet idling has totaled 14,842 hours, consuming roughly 29,114 gal of fuel, costing $81,030 and generating 256.24 tons of CO 2 — equivalent to driving over 651,000 miles and powering 54 homes for one year.

To combat this, a district-wide anti-idling campaign launched in June aims to reduce idle-related emissions by 30%. Projected results include 1,113 fewer idling hours, 2,000 gal of fuel saved, $6,000 in avoided costs and improvements in air quality and equipment life. A standout success came from the Orange, Texas site, which exceeded the target with a 34.4% reduction in idling — demonstrating the power of focused leadership and clear goals.

PCL’s sustainability commitment extends beyond internal operations. Aligning with client ESG goals, benchmarking against competitors and collaborating with industry associations help shape a forward-looking roadmap and reinforce the company’s leadership in responsible construction.

Building on these early initiatives, the team is setting short- and long-term goals that balance environmental responsibility with operational efficiency and profitability. Insights from the assessment will guide a data-driven, actionoriented strategy that aligns with internal values and client expectations.

With programs such as battery recycling and reduced fleet idling already delivering measurable results, sustainability is now at the heart of PCL’s growth. This baseline marks the starting point for deeper engagement, continuous improvement and long-term impact. Backed by support across all levels, PCL is positioned to lead strategically toward a more sustainable future.

