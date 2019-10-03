How blast-resistant modules have advanced over time

Having a safe, practical office space is an integral part of productivity on high-risk job sites within chemical plants and refineries. As these industries advance over time, so have the workspaces designed for these sites. Blast-resistant modules (BRMs) have transformed into unique, complex and completely customizable spaces designed to serve each refinery and project's specific needs.

Custom BRM interior with kitchenette.

In the past, when it came to additional space within a chemical plant or refinery, the industry looked to temporary modular buildings to fill their needs. These buildings came in multiple sizes, were quick to set up and use, and offered the space to accommodate the needs of the turnaround or shutdown. They were used as office space, breakrooms, tool rooms, training buildings, first-aid stations, etc. However, after the harsh reality of the effects of an industrial explosion, the industry looked for a safer, more reliable space solution for their workers who needed to be in the blast zone. As a preliminary solution, the office space was moved outside the blast radius, but the inefficiencies of moving the workforce in and out of the plant proved to be impractical.

Then came the introduction of the BRM. The original BRMs were simply modified "sea containers," which offered protection but didn't offer enough square footage for workers. The BRM industry has since diversified away from these containers and now offers reinforced-steel modules to meet the needs of end-users. These reinforced-steel BRMs were built to withstand a blast and protect the inhabitants inside.

Today, BRMs come in all shapes and sizes and are completely customizable. A stock BRM from Satellite Shelters is 12 feet by 40 feet but can be tailored to specific jobsite requirements. To maximize space limitations, buildings can be stacked vertically. To fill the needs of larger sites with more workers, Satellite's capabilities include multi wide complexes, custom ceiling heights and more.

Custom BRM interior.

Today's BRMs are not only protective but also offer practical workspace inside. The interior walls of Satellite's BRMs are painted white to add brightness and improve working conditions. In addition, the units are equipped with electrical ports down both walls to increase flexibility in office configuration and feature a 4-ton, oversized HVAC system to provide comfort in extreme weather conditions. These features result in a functional space where blast zone workers are both protected and comfortable.

Here is an example of a recent custom BRM project completed by Satellite Shelters: A chemical plant in the Houston area needed blast-resistant office space to house employees while its facility underwent expansion. Working alongside Major Project Manager Ralph Ramon, Satellite installed 73 custom modules totaling 46,000-plus square feet with plans to expand in the future. The buildings are outfitted with an upgraded gas detection system, drop ceilings, vinyl-covered gypsum walls, tile flooring, cubicles and restroom facilities.

The growing and ever-changing blast-resistant space market is an exciting one, and Satellite is thrilled to be a part of it.

For more information on how to keep your workforce safe, visit www.satelliteco.com/products/blastresistant or call Michele McMurdo at (763) 551-7203.