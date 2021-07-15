Houston to receive $600,000 in brownfield assessment funding

The EPA recently named Houston as a recipient of brownfield funding through its Multipurpose, Assessment, and Cleanup (MAC) grants.

The city plans to use its $600,000 assessment coalition grant to conduct site assessments, prepare cleanup plans and develop outreach plans. Assessment activities will focus on four target areas, selected based on community need: the East End, Near Northside, Kashmere Gardens and Gulfton.

The EPA's MAC funding supports underserved and economically disadvantaged communities across the country in assessing and cleaning up contaminated and abandoned industrial and commercial properties.

For more information, visit www.epa.gov or call (202) 564-4700.