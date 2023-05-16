HASC team volunteers in the wake of Houston tornado

Members of the Health and Safety Council (HASC) team recently teamed up with Dixie Chemical Co., the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and The Salvation Army to help distribute food and supplies to those affected by the recent tornado that ravaged communities in the Pasadena and Deer Park, Texas, areas, as well as first responders on the job.

Hot meals, dry foods and other goods were provided to the public. Over 500 cars were served as they pulled through the distribution operation. Two hundred meals, 400 drinks and 200 snacks were handed out by HASC and associated volunteers within the first hour alone. The community continues to rebuild, with the company lending a hand wherever needed.

For more information, visit hasc.com.