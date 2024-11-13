GTBR recognizes Louisiana contractors for outstanding safety performance

The Golden Triangle Business Roundtable (GTBR) hosted its 33rd Annual Contractor Safety Awards Luncheon this fall in Port Arthur, Texas.

This annual event honors Golden Triangle contractors for exemplary safety performance in the workplace. GTBR members, which are the owner industrial facilities, nominate contractors for these awards; the GTBR Safety Awards Committee, comprised of safety professionals representing the owner sites, evaluates the nominations and selects the recipients to be recognized. This year was marked by a record-breaking number of nominations and attendees at the banquet.

Expand From left are Cliff Faulk, Motiva; Drake Thibodaux, Valero Port Arthur; Bobby Tupper, Industrial Safety Training Council; Brandon Barclay, Carl Trahan, Shannon Locke, Ohmstede Industrial Services; and Sheldon Hardy, Byron Brucia and Todd Trahan, Chevron Phillips Port Arthur.

Gloria Moncada, regional manufacturing manager with ExxonMobil, was this year’s keynote speaker.

"This year, there were 116 nominations from 18 different owner facilities," said Daniel Misko, GTBR Board chairman and ExxonMobil Beaumont Complex mechanical manager. "Considering the current growth rate of industrial expansions throughout our region, and the contribution of Southeast Texas industries to the overall economic benefit of the nation’s fuels, petroleum and petrochemical products, the current trends reflected in maintained safety data are unprecedented and this accomplishment simply needs to be recognized."

Twenty-one contractor companies received competitive awards at the banquet. Criteria were based on numerous statistics such as TRIR, OSHA incident history, consecutive days since a recordable or lost time had occurred and changes or innovations to programs, processes or procedures that were implemented to keep the workforce productive and safe. Mason Construction and Industrial Specialty Crafts received the prestigious "Donald T. Boumans Pinnacle Award," the highest honor, at the end of the banquet.

Expand From left are Alena Savoie, ExxonMobil; Carl Hottendorf, Keith McClelland, Jeff Billingsley, James Hensley, Gerardo Barrera, Andy Andrus and Ken Rogers, Apache Industrial; Katie Celli, Industrial Safety Training Council and Daniel Misko, ExxonMobil.

BIC Alliance Members who received awards include:

GTBR Paramount Performance Winners

• Medium Maintenance and Construction Ohmstede Industrial Services - Nominated by Chevron Phillips Chemical, Port Arthur

• Large Specialty Engineering Apache Industrial - Nominated by ExxonMobil Beaumont Complex and Motiva Enterprises

GTBR Owner Tribute Awards

• Turner Industries - Nominated by Cheniere Energy

• Echo Maintenance and PSC Group - Nominated by Chevron Phillips Chemical, Orange, Texas

• BrandSafway and Ohmstede Industrial Services - Nominated by Chevron Phillips Chemical, Port Arthur, Texas

• BrandSafway, HPC Industrial, PSC Group and Turner Industries - Nominated by Dow Sabine River Operations

• Apache Industrial, BrandSafway, Echo Maintenance and HPC Industrial - Nominated by ExxonMobil Beaumont Complex

• BrandSafway - Nominated by ExxonMobil Polyethylene Plant

• PSC Group - Nominated by ExxonMobil Blending and Packaging

• Apache Industrial and USA DeBusk - Nominated by Motiva Enterprises

• Echo Maintenance and Turner Industries Group - Nominated by TotalEnergies

For more information, visit gtbr.org.