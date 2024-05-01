Grabowski navigates the chemical industry’s currents toward sustainability

Amidst the consistently evolving hub of the chemical industry, Ted Grabowski has been known for more than just his role as the president of Texas Brine Co., a family-owned, privately held producer of brine for the U.S. chlorine industry, based in Houston.

He has also established himself as a visionary leader deeply committed to sustainability and community engagement.

Grabowski started as an environmental engineer, navigating the web of ecological concerns for Sun Oil Co. in Philadelphia, eventually becoming director of environmental affairs. That’s where he first saw the interdependence of basic chemicals and modern life, a revelation that would guide his trajectory.

"I became fascinated by how dependent our nation is on basic chemicals like ethylene, ethylene oxide, benzene, toluene and xylene and how integral they are to our modern lifestyle and economy," Grabowski said.

In 1994, a move to Tulsa, Oklahoma, led to him becoming a refinery manager for Sun, with responsibility for a mid-sized lubes and fuels refinery in the Midcontinent Region. At this time, he became intrigued by the challenge of managing the operational and financial performance of a large enterprise and began to emerge as a stalwart advocate for the importance of community outreach.

In 1999, Grabowski took the helm at Texas Brine Co., a move that marked the beginning of his leadership for over two decades.

This would lead to Texas Brine Co. becoming a much more active member of the Texas Chemical Council (TCC), an opportunity that he says leveraged the company’s "scarce EHS resources" — making the move "probably the most obvious motivation for us." He quickly noticed that almost all the company’s major customers were active members, which presented engagement opportunities with key customers several times a year. Given that these companies faced similar EHS challenges, this also allowed for the exchange of experiences and best practices. This approach provided a means of maintaining close, collaborative relationships with customers.

"Now that we have been active in TCC for so long, I think our motivation has grown to include the opportunity to witness best practices in a wide variety of settings that can enhance our own company’s EHS performance as well," he said.

According to Grabowski, because the industry is made up of different companies ranging from large international enterprises to small local and regional businesses, it has the advantage of testing different approaches to achieve similar EHS objectives. He added, at any time there are hundreds of efforts underway in the industry, all designed to reach common objectives.

"That’s one reason I’m such a fan of TCC’s technical committees," he said. "These groups are composed of subject-matter experts on the front line of new and exciting methods and practices in our industry. Their ability to share real-life successes and failures gives us the opportunity to share and implement best practices regarding EHS, sustainability and social outreach to help our state achieve its policy objectives."

He highlighted that TCC’s membership offers advantages to the wider industrial community in Texas. One of its key benefits is the ability for industry members to unify their voice on issues of significance to political and community leaders. He feels that this becomes particularly beneficial when political leaders seek input from the regulated community regarding potential unforeseen impacts while evaluating new policy issues. By working with legislators to achieve the state’s policy objectives in the most efficient and effective way, he said, the industry gains valuable credibility while supporting broad social objectives.

He also believes that one of the most underrated benefits of TCC membership is the fact that virtually every region of the state that hosts the chemical industry has its own regional Texas Chemistry Alliance (TCA) organization in addition to TCC. The regional networks represent an opportunity for local leaders and professionals to collaborate on EHS challenges that are often a reflection of specific local community concerns. Members that are active in both TCC and their TCA regional networks enjoy the benefits of excellent state and local coverage.

Grabowski sees the Texas chemical industry contributing to the state’s economy through organizations like TCC, which represents an industry that employs about 60,000 direct workers with member companies throughout the state of Texas. Economic studies indicate that the industry also creates between seven and eight times as many indirect jobs through suppliers and contractors. That means that TCC member companies help sustain about 500,000 Texas families with jobs that offer above average salaries and benefits.

"These families help form the economic and social fabric of our state by paying taxes, supporting local schools and volunteering in their communities. It’s hard to overestimate just how important the men and women in our industry are to our local communities and the state’s economy."

As a staunch supporter of community engagement, Grabowski has spearheaded initiatives to support local schools, museums and environmental clean-ups.

"We enjoy a long history of very tangible support for the communities in which we operate; our little company routinely reaches out with employee involvement and contributions to help meet our local community needs," Grabowski said.

His latest endeavor involves implementing community outreach plans at every Texas Brine facility to further enhance their impact.

"We are also active members of the American Chemistry Council to ensure we stay up to date with emerging legal and regulatory developments, as well as emerging EHS technology and practices," he said.

As the current chairman of the TCC Board of Directors and TCC’s Water and Waste Management Committee, Grabowski’s involvement extends beyond the boardroom. Through these affiliations, he stays updated on the latest industry advancements and technologies, ensuring that Texas Brine remains at the forefront of innovation.

"Although we’re a small company, we invest considerable time, money and sweat equity in keeping abreast of emerging technology developments in our specific area," he said. "Perhaps the best example is the leadership roles we routinely occupy in the Solution Mining Research Institute, an international research organization dedicated to advancing the science of solution mining and storage in underground formations."

One of the most exciting technological developments, he said, is the use of advanced seismic technology and data processing to more accurately map and understand the salt formations that Texas Brine develops for future brine supply and storage needs.

"Our little company has participated in two of the most complex seismic shoots in the history of the industry and we continue to learn and apply this valuable information in safely and effectively developing our country’s underground resources," he said.

As he looks toward retirement, Grabowski has reflected on his career of more than 40 years in the refining and chemistry industries, looking back on numerous significant projects. One of the most fulfilling aspects of his career has been contributing to the development of a diverse team of men and women at Texas Brine Co. Together, they have built a successful and sustainable enterprise of which he is proud to have been a part.

"This team has weathered a lot of storms, both literally and figuratively, and has sustained an enterprise that is 78 years young. With shared values and goals, this team works hard every day and has every reason to be optimistic about the future. I can’t think of anything more rewarding than that," he said.

Looking to the future, Grabowski sees the chemical industry at a crossroads, facing challenges such as the fate of plastics in the environment and the worldwide energy transition. He said the industry is essential to Texas and the country’s ability to achieve its most important social goals. On the other hand, he said the industry will be required to demonstrate a continuing commitment to enhancing its own EHS performance in a socially responsible and sustainable way. However, he remains optimistic, believing that through innovation and collaboration, the industry can navigate these challenges and continue to thrive.

"Perhaps our biggest challenge is the need to continue and enhance our efforts to educate our local communities, officials and political leaders on just how essential our products are to our state and country," Grabowski said. "I think it’s virtually impossible for our country to achieve its environmental and social objectives without the innovation, science and products from the business of chemistry."

Grabowski’s story is not just one of personal achievement, but also one that reflects the positive impact the chemical industry can have on communities and the environment. His commitment to sustainability, innovation and community engagement serves as an inspiration to others in the industry, highlighting the importance of responsible stewardship and vision in driving positive change.

"It’s the people I have the privilege of working with that make me most enthusiastic about what I do. Witnessing young, mid-career and seasoned men and women achieve their personal and professional goals is what animates me. We have so many ‘up-by-the-bootstrap’ stories in our company, that I’m convinced fostering a purposeful and performance-driven enterprise is the most reliable way to help our people achieve their definition of success. In some respects, I get the privilege of witnessing the epitome of achieving the American dream," he said.

For more information, visit texaschemistry.org.