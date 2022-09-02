Gas detector proves useful for many applications and conditions

Whether in chemical plants, laboratory environments, wastewater management facilities or construction sites, gas detection systems play an important role in protecting working personnel.

Poor air quality containing VOCs and other toxic gases can produce both short-term and long-term health effects on personnel, from mild to major. Fixed gas detection equipment implemented in the workplace provides continuous monitoring of atmospheric conditions, therefore mitigating exposure and ensuring safety.

ION Science offers the Falco, the latest generation of fixed detectors that continuously detect a wide range of VOCs using patented photoionization detection (PID) technology.

The Falco is suited for a diverse range of applications and industries. Perfect for condensing or humid atmospheres, the Falco's typhoon technology prevents condensation from forming on the sensor, making the instrument ideal for harsh conditions and wet outdoor environments, without the need for weather enclosures. The instrument is also ideal for fenceline monitoring, ensuring emissions management systems are working as planned, or alerting action required to diagnose any potential issues, allowing your company to make adjustments well before emissions levels become hazardous.

The Falco monitors VOCs and other toxic gases found in laboratories or chemical and industrial plants. From monitoring the headspace of refinery wastewater streams for excessive hydrocarbon contamination, to measuring the effluents of activated carbon systems used to treat contaminated water, this versatile instrument is an asset many companies and industries can utilize. This VOC detector provides cutting-edge performance, reliability and accuracy. Designed to guard against contamination by utilizing fence electrode technology, drift is minimized and run-time extended to save both time and cost. Additionally, the Falco eliminates false readings found with other competing PID technology. Its multi-colored LED status display can be seen in sunlight to ensure workers are clearly alerted to hazards.

The Falco VOC detector offers ultimate flexibility and can be purchased as one of four detection ranges in either a pumped or diffused variant. Detection range options are 0-10ppm, 0-50ppm, 0-1,000ppm, and 0-3,000ppm. Pumped units are ideal for difficult-to-access locations, while diffused models often reduce servicing costs with no pump to maintain.

ION Science also offers the Falco TAC, which can continuously detect total aromatic compounds (TACs) using patented PID technology. Utilizing the same typhoon technology as the Falco, the Falco TAC is safeguarded from condensing moisture for added reliability in severe weather conditions. The Falco TAC is available as diffused and pumped models and has an externally located intrinsically safe sensor for quick and easy servicing without the need for a hot work permit. The diffused model is ideal for detection in areas such as refineries and petrochemical facilities, while the pumped monitor uses a sample line to draw samples and is ideal for use in difficult locations such as underground or in confined spaces. The Falco TAC also integrates a multi-colored status indicator that can be seen from a distance in sunlight.

For more information, visit www.ionscience.com/usa or call (877) 864-7710.