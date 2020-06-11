On the front lines of decontamination

Horizon Environmental is on the front lines battling the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19, having been designated by the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Coast Guard as a Critical Infrastructure Supplier.

Many around the world have borne witness to how this virus has impacted families, communities and their ways of life, so Horizon is taking the necessary precautions in providing its clients with COVID-19 decontamination services.

There are three steps to Horizon's COVID-19 decontamination process:

Assess: Horizon's team assesses and identifies areas in need of preventive decontamination, or where a presumptive or confirmed case of COVID-19 has been present in order to minimize and eliminate the impact of a future viral outbreak and assist clients in returning their business operations to normal. Decontaminate: A team of environmental technicians are led by trained, experienced supervisors and foremen to handle cleaning procedures using EPA-approved SARS-CoV-2 solutions, allowing for the complete decontamination of any potential viral outbreaks. Transportation and disposal: Transportation and disposal of any waste products includes discarding contaminated cleaning and PPE waste into proper waste bins and transporting it to appropriate waste collection sites.

One of the most common routes of contamination of COVID-19 is through contact with contaminated surfaces as the virus can affix itself to various surfaces and remain latent until coming into contact with the human body. Some viruses are known for surviving more than five days on dry surfaces, so Horizon stands ready to deploy teams to help avoid further spread.

Along with decontamination, Horizon has launched its "STOP THE SPREAD" campaign, which incorporates best practices recommended by the CDC, such as proper hygiene, social distancing and the use of PPE. This campaign re-emphasizes to the company's employees, clients and vendors that Horizon's No. 1 priority is to ensure the welfare, health and safety of all.

Horizon has an extensive amount of decontamination and environmental services experience, having worked in a multitude of hazardous environments across the U.S., including railcar derailments, onshore oil rig well blow-outs, oil spills, tank fires and more. Recently, Horizon deployed multiple teams across the U.S., traveling to New York, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas to provide COVID-19 decontamination services.

For the professionals at Horizon, safety extends beyond on-site activities, meaning safety is a prominent concern before, during and even after the job. That's why all of Horizon's emergency response employees undergo rigorous and diverse training, including confined-space training; bloodborne pathogens; hands-on, classroom-led decontamination and site-specific training, and certification in HAZWOPER.

Along with decontamination and disinfection services, Horizon offers a variety of solutions for industrial facilities, including industrial cleaning, emergency response, transportation and disposal, remediation, training and environmental product sales. Horizon Environmental staffs multiple professionals with over 200 years of combined experience in the industry who are ready to serve you in your industrial or emergency response needs.

For more information, visit www.horizon-environ.com or call (866) 609-6208.