‘Following up’ is the key to safety success

The responsibility for health and safety is a daily challenge for management.

The many responsibilities of a safety program, production demands and push for profitability can be overwhelming. I have been asked what a successful safety program looks like and how management can stay involved, considering the intense responsibility of leading an organization. "Following up" is always my answer. It is important, however, to make sure you follow up in the right way.

OSHA has supplied the following list of core elements that are recommended for a health and safety program: management leadership, worker participation, hazard identification and assessment, hazard prevention and control, education and training, program evaluation and improvement, and communication and coordination for employers who own multiple worksites. Having a focused follow up in these areas will create a solid foundation for actively driving a successful program.

Management leadership. Safety cannot be delegated and executive management must actively participate by setting goals and expectations for the organization, as well as providing resources to achieve them. A practical way of following up on management is establishing an executive safety committee to review program requirements and plan for success. Each time a safety-related meeting or task is completed, management leadership should look for ways to involve and engage employees.

Worker participation. Tapping into the experience of the workforce supplies management with invaluable resources for working through daily challenges. Follow up on worker participation by selecting alternating employees to take part in safety-focused walkthroughs to gain their insight.

Hazard identification and assessment. Have procedures in place to identify hazards, prioritize them and continuously reassess work to identify new hazards. The identification and assessment of hazards goes hand in hand with hazard prevention and control toward mitigating risk. Hazard identification, assessment, prevention and control are often overlooked in day-to-day operations, but are frequently found in investigations following an incident. Following up on hazard identification and control can be achieved through regular audits of job safety analyses (JSAs) by management. Taking 10 minutes to identify and mitigate hazards can save time, money and, most importantly, an employee's life.

Education and training. Ensure workers know and understand the safety program, their responsibilities and how to control the hazards associated with their job. Many organizations track employee training to verify completion, but the training may not be proficient at providing employees with the knowledge they need to successfully implement procedures. Following up on education and training entails verifying that workers understand how the topic applies to their job.

Program evaluation and improvement. Assess the effectiveness of the safety program to identify any shortcomings. Identified issues should be addressed with formalized corrective actions to ensure completion. Following up on the safety program is achieved through audits and inspections to verify the safety program's implementation and effectiveness.

Communication and coordination. Ensure contractors working on a jobsite are aware of the work's hazards and have adequate safety programs in place. Following up on communication and coordination is not only done by verifying that contractors have a safety program, but to confirm the program is implemented and effective.

A safety program must identify who, what, when, where and how each regulatory requirement will be met. Keeping these core elements as part of an organization's goals, planning, safety meetings, and training will ensure the health and safety program remains effective through changes to the work environment, personnel and processes. Proactively following up on the safety program demonstrates commitment to the longterm success of the organization, employees and their families. Follow up on these areas to demonstrate safety leadership and ensure management actively participates in the safety program and addresses production issues to increase profitability.

For more information, visit www.onesourceehs.com or call (225) 644-5332.