Follow these tips for a safe game day experience

Fall marks the changing of the seasons, a new school year and the start of a new football season.

Go Kats!

As the saying goes, "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure;" take care of the planning beforehand so you'll be free to enjoy the game.

Before you leave home

On the day of the game, check the weather forecast. It's important to dress appropriately for the temperature, but make sure that you're ready for a rainy day as well. Wear comfortable shoes, as you may end up standing and walking more than you do on a typical day.

In case you end up getting separated from your group, plan a meeting place with your friends and family with whom you'll be attending. Let everyone know where to meet if anyone gets lost. The best meeting place to rejoin your group will be near the entrance of your section.

When attending a game with children, instruct them to find the nearest police officer or security guard if they get lost or separated from you. If you do get separated from a child, notify the nearest police officer or security guard as soon as possible so they can help you quickly locate them. It is also a good idea to write your phone number in permanent marker on your child's arm so they'll be able to contact you if they are located by security.

Most college and professional teams have a website set up with specific information about the fan experience at the stadium. If you've never been to the stadium before, it's important to check the fan experience website to see if there are any special precautions you need to take, but you should also check it before the first game of the season at your home stadium in case any of the rules have changed since last year.

Parking

Although it can be expensive to park in stadium and arena parking lots, sometimes spending a little extra money to park is your best bet. Most venues have police or security patrolling the parking lots before and after the game, decreasing the likelihood of an unsafe situation.

Once you've parked, make note of the location or save it in your smartphone's map app so it will be easy to navigate back to your car after the event, especially if it will be dark. Whether parking in a stadium lot or outside the venue, always park in well-lit areas.

Tailgating

When tailgating, one organization, Fans Against Violence, recommends following the "Buddy Up" rule. Whether it is a home or away game, stay with a buddy and avoid walking anywhere alone. If someone begins badgering you or acting belligerent, it's best to walk away from the situation. Don't let one bad apple spoil your game day experience.

If you'll be cooking at your tailgate, remember that the same food safety rules you follow at home will still apply. Keep your hands, utensils and all cooking surfaces clean, avoid undercooking and store all foods at a safe temperature.

In a 2018 analysis, Sports Illustrated noted that the majority of safety incidents at many college football stadiums were alcohol related. To ensure you have the best possible game day experience, don't overdo your alcohol consumption. Drink responsibly.

During the game

Always be aware of your surroundings in the stadium. The first thing you should do after finding your seat is make note of nearby exits. Not only will this information be invaluable if you need to leave in a hurry, it will also prove beneficial when the game ends and there is a crush of people headed for the exit.

If there is a fan in your area who is being disruptive or threatening, do not engage them. Contact security and allow them to address the situation.

After the game

Be respectful of other fans when leaving the venue and stay with your buddy. If you get separated from your family or friends, meet them at the predetermined location to make sure everyone exits the stadium safely.

If you or your driver has been drinking, find another way to get home - that minor inconvenience could save the life of you or your loved ones.

For more information, visit www.fansagainstviolence.org.