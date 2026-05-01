Finding the right heat gloves for any application

Heat resistant gloves are a crucial form of PPE for workers exposed to high temperatures.

Whether handling hot equipment, molten materials or working near open flames, choosing the correct glove helps protect against burns and injuries.

Selecting the right glove depends on the type of heat exposure, the environment and the specific tasks being performed.

When choosing heat-resistant gloves, it is important to evaluate the temperature range the glove must withstand, the type of heat exposure (contact, radiant, convective or molten splash), the duration of exposure, material and construction, dexterity needs, grip requirements, length and coverage, lining and insulation, comfort and fit, as well as compliance with safety standards.

Types of heat exposure

Contact heat: Direct contact with hot surfaces or objects. Examples include handling hot metal parts and touching heated machinery as heat is being transferred through a material.

Convective heat: Heat transferred through hot air or steam when working near open flames, heat-treating operations and industrial baking.

Radiant heat: Heat from a source like a furnace or open flame. Applications include glass manufacturing and foundry operations.

Molten metal splash: Protection against splashes of molten material in applications such as welding, foundry casting and smelting operations.

What are heat resistant gloves made of?

Common materials of heat-resistant gloves include aramid fibers (Kevlar®, Twaron®), leather, aluminized materials, silicone coatings and cotton or terry cloth blends. Different materials excel in different environments. Aramid fibers provide optimal heat and cut resistance, while aluminized fabrics are best for radiant heat. Leather is preferred for welding, moderate heat applications and sparks. Silicone-coated gloves offer a strong grip and contact heat protection, while cotton and terry cloth material is best for short exposure tasks providing moderate heat protection.

Heat protection levels and standards

Heat resistant gloves are tested for contact heat, convective heat, radiant heat and molten metal splash resistance. ANSI/ISEA 105 is the primary U.S. standard used for glove performance ratings. Checking the glove's heat protection standards is critical.

Additional protective features

Consider additional workplace hazards where a combination of protection is needed. Features may include cut resistance, extended cuffs, reinforced stitching and enhanced grip coatings. Glove length options include wristlength, gauntlet cuffs and extra-long gloves.

Choosing the best heatresistant gloves

The right glove balances protection, comfort, dexterity and workplace hazards. Identifying the heat hazard is a key factor and knowing the temperature range required. Asking critical questions like what's the maximum surface temperature, how long will contact last and is the glove for intermittent handling or continuous exposure.

Test gloves in real conditions

Before committing to a glove program, run wear trials, confirm grip performance, validate heat exposure time and gather worker feedback. Document the type of heat, actual temperature range, exposure time, task performed and any presence of moisture, oil or contaminants.

Heat resistant gloves are essential personal protective equipment that plays a critical role in protecting workers from burns and other heatrelated injuries. The right gloves provide a vital layer of defense against serious workplace hazards. Having appropriate heat protection in a workplace safety program helps ensure employees can work confidently and securely in high-heat environments.

For more information, visit magidglove.com.