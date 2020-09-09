Facility maintenance keeps you safe

Improperly functioning machinery puts workers at risk of injury. Regularly scheduled maintenance can help diminish the risk, minimize downtime and save money.

Employees working on or near improperly maintained machines face a variety of hazards, from machinery-related incidents to slips, trips and falls. Those employees are not the only ones at risk though. The possibility of injury extends to the workers responsible for repairing the machinery. The most common injuries and fatalities linked to maintenance are:

Falls from working at heights.

Confined spaces or harsh environments associated with accessing equipment.

Shocks and burns if power is not properly isolated.

Injuries from moving machine parts.

Musculoskeletal problems related to exerting force or working in awkward spaces.

Exposure to toxic vapors, asbestos, chemicals, dust and excessive noise.

Maintenance and safety go hand-in-hand. When employers emphasize safety with regular training, it demonstrates to their team that they want everyone to go home safe. This boosts morale and job satisfaction.

Three categories of maintenance

Routine (preventive) maintenance is performed to keep equipment working, help it perform more efficiently and extend its service life.

Corrective maintenance repairs broken or improperly functioning machinery.

Predictive maintenance includes testing the equipment to determine if maintenance is needed or will be needed soon.

No matter what type of maintenance is being performed, precautions must be made to ensure safety. Skipping these steps is dangerous for workers and the jobsite:

Maintenance procedures must be developed for all tooling and should follow manufacturer recommendations.

Maintenance activities should be planned, even emergency repairs.

Maintenance workers must be trained on the equipment they're working on.

Maintenance staff must be properly protected with the necessary PPE including gloves, eye protection and hard hats.

All sources of electrical power to the equipment being maintained must be disconnected and tagged "OFF" to ensure the power is not turned on while work is in progress. The machine under repair must also be isolated from all others on the same system, and a proper lockout/tagout device must be employed. Failure to do so can result in electric shock, electrocution, fire or explosions.

Hydraulic pressure is released and equipment is in a relaxed position.

Any safety devices (machine guards, shields, etc.) removed during maintenance must be reinstalled before maintenance is complete.

Before the machine is put back into service, repair work should be inspected by a supervisor familiar with the equipment. This will ensure the maintenance is complete and the equipment has been properly reassembled.

For more information or questions about products that can help safely maintain your facility, give the Northern Safety & Industrial technical support representatives a call at (800) 922-8553 or email techsupport@northernsafety.com.