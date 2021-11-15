ExxonMobil to certify natural gas, help meet environmental goals

ExxonMobil has signed an agreement with independent, nonprofit validator MiQ to begin the certification process for natural gas produced at its Permian Basin facilities at Poker Lake, New Mexico.

Certified natural gas validates emissions reduction efforts and helps customers meet their emissions goals.

ExxonMobil selected Poker Lake for certification because of the wide range of technology solutions already in place, scale advantages, proximity to nearby markets and growth potential. The company has expanded use of aerial LiDAR™ imaging and SOOFIE methane-detection technologies and is evaluating additional next-generation applications, including satellites and AI.

