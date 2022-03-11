EPA launches cyber-resilience plan for the water sector

Water and Wastewater Sector Action Plan to help protect water systems from cyberattacks.

The Action Plan, which is part of the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) initiative, focuses on high-impact activities that can be surged within 100 days to safeguard water and wastewater critical resources by improving cybersecurity.

The Action Plan is a collaborative effort to facilitate the deployment of technologies that provide cyber-related threat visibility, indicators, detections and warnings. EPA will work with stakeholders in the water and wastewater sector to encourage, incentivize and assist in the rapid deployment of ICS cybersecurity monitoring technologies to ensure improved cyber-preparedness across water systems of all sizes.

