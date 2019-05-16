Environmental services provider expands with field services

US Ecology is a leading North American provider of environmental services, with a strong and growing presence in the Gulf Coast region due to recent acquisitions of ES&H of Dallas LLC and Ecoserv Industrial Disposal.

Its strengthened turnkey service offerings reflect its resounding commitment to deliver unequaled service to customers in the petrochemical, oil and gas, technology, retail, medical and manufacturing sectors. With over 65 years of experience, US Ecology is well positioned to offer a comprehensive set of services and solutions to help reduce costs and support all of your environmental needs.

Customer case study

A longtime US Ecology petrochemical industry customer in West Texas is now benefitting from improved logistics and shortened lead times due to acquisitions and an expanded services footprint across Texas. Given US Ecology's extensive Central and Western Texas network, roll-offs for bulk nonhazardous waste are now able to be sourced locally, greatly reducing freight costs. This customer is also able to contact US Ecology for 24/7 emergency response as part of its turnkey solutions, thanks to the company's nationwide response network.

Core competencies

In addition to US Ecology's industry- leading treatment, disposal and recycling facilities near Corpus Christi, Texas, its turnkey solutions include a full set of waste transportation and less-than-truckload services. Its teams of professionals are available for 24/7 emergency response, whether to national disasters, localized spills or site remediation needs.

US Ecology also offers lab packs performed by certified field chemists, as well as industrial cleaning, equipment rental and washout services. Its industrial waste deepwell disposal facility near Houston enables US Ecology to provide all the disposal solutions you need, as well as RCRA permitted thermal recycling services for recoverable organics that give customers in any market sector a more cost-effective alternative to incineration.

US Ecology offers transparent and competitive pricing that makes it simple and efficient for customers to select services they need to achieve compliance today and be prepared for what comes tomorrow. The company provides reliable, flexible and on-time service, and proudly reports a customer satisfaction rate exceeding 95 percent.

Are you ready to partner with a leading team of experts to manage your waste, reduce costs, and ensure compliance and safety? If so, US Ecology's growing suite of turnkey environmental, field and industrial services are available to exceed your needs.

For more information, visit www.usecology.com or call (800) 242-3209.

