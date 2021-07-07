Ensure UL 943, UL 1640 compliance with NEXT Series

Family-owned since 1918, Ericson Manufacturing is an industry leader in electrical safety products with a commitment to safety, ease of use and reliability.

Ericson’s Compact Distribution Unit 1066-GWO.

In its over 103 years of leadership in the field, Ericson has been known for its experience, innovation and expertise in producing safe electrical products for working spaces. In addition to the company's more than 10,000 products available off-the-shelf, Ericson engineers design and build to code with UL/CSA/ NOM-compliant solutions for your specific applications.

Now, Ericson is proud to debut its NEXT Series of jobsite power products, employing advanced technologies to meet the compliance deadline for UL 943 (self-testing GFCI protection) and UL 1640 (open neutral protection). Over four years ago, Ericson was the first and only manufacturer to launch this "forward-compliant" product, including patented UL 1640 open neutral protection, further ensuring worksite electrical safety for contractors using portable power products on jobsites.

UL 943

UL 943 provides specific requirements for GFCIs that adhere to the electrical installation codes of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. As of the deadline for compliance, UL 943 requires that products used in portable applications - in-line GFCI cord sets and portable distribution units, for example - incorporate auto-testing technology to further elevate worker and worksite safety.

UL 1640

UL 1640 applies to portable power distribution units (PDUs) that regulate and provide power to locations without adequate, existing distribution systems. To attain UL 1640 compliance in a construction site, a product must provide open neutral protection, along with standard GFCI protection.

These two important UL code requirements, along with a host of other design advances, ensure workers on jobsites using electrical power products are safe.

Combine this compliance with Ericson's XG-2 series of in-line GFCI cord sets and exclusive SmartMonitor plugs, connectors and cord sets, you can ensure your jobsites conform with Assured Equipment Conductor Grounding Program requirements, along with NFPA 70e, OSHA 1926 and UL 590 requirements for GFCI protection for portable cords - a home run of safety and compliance.

Jobsite power solutions

Ericson's compact distribution and PDUs are two in a long line of jobsite power products, including Ericson's award-winning e-Carts (power transformation units) and portable distribution centers, panel boards and transfer switches for meeting these important UL safety codes. Ericson offers the widest variety of jobsite solutions. The product line features various 30-2,000A configurations to meet critical power needs for a variety of demanding applications in industrial, utility and refinery applications including hazardous location ratings.

From consultation to design and manufacturing, Ericson aims to consistently exceed expectations for product performance in the field.

For more information about Ericson products and why "Safety is our Standard," visit www.ericson.com or call (800) ERICSON [374-2766].