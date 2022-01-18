ENERGY STAR® program helps cut 17 million tons of emissions

EPA celebrated 580 manufacturing plants that achieved the energy savings goals set out by EPA 10 years ago to drive energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

Through the ENERGY STAR® Challenge for Industry, manufacturing plants agreed to reduce energy intensity by 10 percent within five years. These 580 plants nearly doubled this goal.

On average, plants that met this challenge reduced their energy intensity by 19 percent in an average of two years. More than 100 plants have taken the challenge twice in a row, achieving reductions of more than 10 percent each time. Together, the plants have prevented more than 17 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere and saved more than $443 million in energy costs.

EPA works in partnership with manufacturers to accept the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry and pledge to reduce their plant's energy intensity through improved energy management. As an element of the ENERGY STAR industrial program, the challenge drives energy savings in individual plants by motivating employees and raising the visibility of energy management activities, often through low- and no-cost operational measures. Since 2010, more than 150 companies have taken the pledge on behalf of more than 1,800 manufacturing plants.

