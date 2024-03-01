In the ever-evolving industrial landscape, where safety takes center stage, the demand for comprehensive, practical and accessible training programs is more evident than ever.

Elevate safety training with The Safety Essentials Suite Unlock the future of safety education, available seven days a week, from any location. Embrace training that seamlessly blends integrity with convenience, bringing a new era of safety learning to your fingertips.

As a response to requests for consistent, reciprocal and innovative safety training, The Health and Safety Council (HASC) created Safety Essentials. In just under two years, HASC has transformed the safety training landscape with Safety Essentials, a process safety management-compliant course in the industry. For decades, safety training has been recycled and rarely updated, but HASC raised the standard and continues to publish exemplary courses with fresh content in The Safety Essentials Suite.

Laying the foundation for a secure workforce

Safety Essentials (course code SESAFE) and the annual refresher, Safety Essentials Enhancer (course code SE-SAFER), are crafted to equip learners at any level with the knowledge and skills to navigate hazardous work environments. These courses have emerged as symbols of excellence in safety training, presenting a thoughtfully designed curriculum that addresses a spectrum of crucial topics. It goes beyond being a mere set of guidelines; instead, it embodies a holistic approach to safety education, utilizing adult learning techniques to enhance knowledge retention and engagement.

Safety Essentials, the solution for contractor safety orientation, has reciprocity across the nation. Safety Essentials is a three-hour course, available at your local council or remotely via Live Online Proctoring (LOP) seven days a week.

Each year, in order to remain compliant, the workforce must pass a safety refresher course. HASC developed Safety Essentials Enhancer (Refresher) for renewed compliance. Unique to Safety Essentials Enhancer as a refresher course, learners take an entirely new course each year. The Enhancer courses are designed to address industry trends and facilitate educational continuity from the course taken the year prior. Developed in collaboration with safety subject-matter experts, adult learning specialists and interactive designers, these courses promise to not only meet, but exceed safety training expectations.

Diverse learning approach for a comprehensive curriculum

A standout feature of the courses in The Safety Essentials Suite is its diverse array of learning methods, incorporating video, animation and interactive exercises. This approach ensures that participants are well-informed and actively engaged throughout the training, making the program accessible and effective for a broad audience covering the five generations currently in the workforce. Instead of a comprehensive final at the end of the training, learners participate in knowledge checks throughout the course to ensure content comprehension.

Safety Essentials covers various topics, from fundamental introductions to key topics and essential aspects of safety education. Addressing areas such as on-site work, emergency evacuation procedures and hazard control methods, Safety Essentials leaves no stone unturned in preparing individuals for the challenges of their respective work environments. Utilizing HASC’s R4 Learner Retention Model™, subject-matter experts employ rigor, relevancy, reinforcement and reflection to confirm not only the reception of information but also to strengthen content retention. Throughout the courses, the emphasis on protecting oneself and others underscores the commitment to fostering a culture of collective responsibility.

Continuous learning: Safety Essentials Enhancer

Recognizing that safety education is an ongoing process, Safety Essentials Enhancer is a logical progression for individuals who have completed the initial Safety Essentials course. The duration of the refresher course is 1.5 hours, and it builds on the foundations laid by its predecessor, concentrating on industry trends and areas for safety improvement determined by data collection derived from multiple sources in industry. Safety Essentials Enhancer stands out as a refresher course and a fresh perspective on renewing compliance. It’s a dynamic program designed to deepen understanding and address specific areas that may have emerged since trainees have taken the initial Safety Essentials training.

The first edition of Safety Essentials Enhancer begins with an introduction, setting the stage for a focused exploration of safety principles. Understanding risk management and applying that concept in the workplace prevails as the theme in the first iteration. Safety Essentials is the prerequisite for enrolling in Safety Essentials Enhancer. Each year you will be placed in the next Enhancer course in your personal sequence.

Beyond compliance: Focusing on general safety courses

The Safety Essentials Suite goes beyond offering exclusively compliance courses. The Safety Essentials Elements courses consist of general safety training, delving into life-critical work activities like confined space entry, hot work, working from heights and more. By addressing these critical aspects, courses ensure that participants understand and internalize the regulations, paving the way for safer work practices. Periodically, additional courses are added to the course catalog, replacing previous outdated editions alongside the introduction of new concepts. Each new course utilizes adult learning theory, HASC’s R4 Learner Retention Model, videos, analogies and knowledge checkpoints throughout. Several courses are slated for release in 2024.

Live Online Proctoring remote delivery for today’s workforce

The entire Safety Essentials Suite of courses and all HASC eLearning courses are available via LOP, a personalized service utilizing live proctors ready to address any questions or concerns during testing. HASC believes in offering every learner the opportunity to succeed, and part of that commitment is exhibited by offering real-time help during testing. Proctors capture photos of each learner and compare them to their government ID, then actively monitor trainees throughout the duration of their course. Scoring is immediately available and digital badges may be accessed via LINKmobile.

The path forward: A safer tomorrow

In a world where industries continually evolve, the commitment to safety education must grow in tandem. The Health and Safety Council is committed to innovation and growth, demonstrated by consistent release of cutting-edge courses in The Safety Essentials Suite. These courses represent a significant leap forward, offering a holistic and dynamic approach to safety training. As we champion these programs, let’s not only celebrate their current contributions but also anticipate the ongoing impact they will have on shaping safer workplaces in the years to come.

Safety Essentials and its refresher counterpart, Safety Essentials Enhancer, embody HASC’s commitment to excellence in safety education. By combining innovative learning techniques with comprehensive content, these programs are pillars in constructing a safer, more secure future for all industries.

The investment in safety education is an investment in the well-being of individuals, the adaptability of organizations and the prosperity of societies at large.

For more information, visit hasc.com.