Eighth location opens for environmental services provider

Vecta Environmental Services, whose mission is to be the most trusted name in industrial services by advocating for customers, valuing every team member and maintaining accountability in everything it does, recently expanded its reach by opening its eighth location, an office in Jacksonville, Fla.

The office is located at 6735 Greenland Industrial Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla. 32258. The new location will be able to provide Vecta's full range of industrial services that clients have come to rely on, including hydroblasting, hydro excavation, tank cleaning, chemical cleaning, vacuum truck services, and turnarounds and planned outages.

BIC Magazine spoke with Vecta CEO Chad Kalland about the expansion and what the new location means for business. He confirmed Vecta will continue providing the high-quality service its clients have continued to count on, with a consistent focus on employee safety and customer satisfaction.

BIC: Why did Vecta expand to Jacksonville?

KALLAND: Part of our success has been our willingness to go where our clients need us, and our expansion into Jacksonville is just a continuation of this theme. We are fortunate to serve several clients along the Gulf Coast who have facilities located in and around Jacksonville. Through years of dedicated service, we have been able to gain their trust, and they started asking us if we could provide services at some of their other locations. Since we have enough of these clients in the Jacksonville/ Brunswick areas, the expansion just made sense for us.

BIC: Who is in charge of the Jacksonville location?

KALLAND: We are fortunate to have Mike Kline on board as our division manager. Mike has over 32 years of industrial service experience, including in all the service lines Vecta provides, and he has extensive knowledge of the local market. Mike also has a great network of industry connections that he will rely on to meet the staffing needs of our clients at this location.

BIC: How does this expansion build on Vecta's capabilities?

KALLAND: As mentioned earlier, this expansion helps us service our existing clients in more locations. It also expands our geographical footprint eastward, giving us coverage along the entire Gulf Coast as well as the southern portion of the East Coast. Furthermore, the addition of Mike Kline and his team adds to the depth of experience and knowledge of our organization, which is beneficial to our clients who call on us for a variety of needs.

BIC: How many locations does Vecta have now?

KALLAND: With the addition of Jacksonville, Vecta currently has eight locations: three in Louisiana (Gonzales, Lake Charles and LaPlace); two in Texas (Houston and Weatherford); Stillwater, Oklahoma; Hobbs, New Mexico; and now Jacksonville.

BIC: What plans does Vecta have for the rest of this year?

KALLAND: We certainly aren't done growing, and we have exciting plans for 2021 and beyond. We still want to expand some of our current service lines, and we will be adding people and equipment to support our chemical cleaning capabilities. In addition, we have our sights on adding a few new service lines that our clients have been requesting from us. Finally, we remain committed to serving our existing customers, so additional geographic expansion is certainly a possibility in the future as our clients request our services in new areas.

For more information, visit www.vectaenvironmental.com or call (888) 515-4025.