EHCMA publishes public COVID-19 web page

EHCMA is closely monitoring information from our member companies, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) as well as federal, state and local officials in response to the COVID-19 (“coronavirus”) outbreak. We have created a public web page designed to provide information and updates to our partners and to the community at large. This web pages will be updated frequently as more information becomes available.

The health and wellness of our staff, members, families, the public, clients and friends is of utmost importance as we navigate through this time. We have implemented recommended procedures to help maintain a safe environment for our staff and for those who visit our offices. At the present time, our office at 7730 Spencer Highway, Suite 160, Pasadena, TX is currently closed and EHCMA staff is working remotely.

You can visit the new EHCMA COVID-19 web page. by visiting our site at www.ehcma.org.

Even though the pandemic creates a broad range of concerns, we are here to support you. As more information becomes available, we will provide updates on this web page in the form of links and documents. EHCMA leadership, our members, partners and government agencies are communicating regularly with a primary focus on monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and welfare of our team, our members and the public.

We are committed to keeping you updated as needed and look forward to hearing from you with any questions or concerns. Please visit our web site for information and to submit questions via our Contact Link.

EHCMA Covid-19 Click HERE