Driving compliance and comfort with FR choice programs

Ask 100 workers to define what makes flame-resistant (FR) clothing comfortable, and you’re likely to get 100 different answers.

And that makes perfect sense. The definition of comfort is a very personal issue, whether you’re talking about where to set the thermostat or the fit of protective garments that can save your life.

Style, cut, fabric weight and numerous other attributes can vary considerably from one garment to another, even between two garments made by the same manufacturer. Because there are so many options out there, almost everyone is able to find FR clothing that fits him or her well and provides comfort from the time of arrival on the job until it’s time to leave for the day. The key is to make those options available to employees so they can pick the FR clothing they find most comfortable.

Tyndale programs allow employers to offer the full line of Carhartt FR clothing to their employees.

This is especially important in the context of garments your employees are required to wear on the job, such as FR clothing. With options, workers are more likely to be comfortable and satisfied with their choice and therefore happier to comply with FR clothing requirements. That helps everyone achieve their most important objective: helping employees stay safe on the job.

This is why manufacturer Carhartt offers a range of garment options in its Company GearTM line of FR clothing, designed to meet the individual needs and preferences of a wide variety of employees. Carhartt’s 132 years of providing clothing to workers across multiple industries throughout America have made it clear to the company that choice is the way to go. So, Carhartt manufactures FR clothing in a variety of weights, styles and fits to accommodate the entire workforce.

Likewise, Tyndale has made the “Power of Choice” the cornerstone of the managed FR clothing purchase programs it administers. Tyndale programs allow employers to offer the full line of Carhartt FR clothing to their employees, along with Tyndale’s own made-in-the-U.S. line of FR and clothing from every other major FR manufacturer. By allowing workers to choose the FR clothing that suits their own unique preferences from a catalog of company-approved items, employers have found that wearers take greater ownership of their FR clothing decisions, express higher levels of satisfaction and take better care of the clothing they wear in the workplace.

Conclusion

Offering a choice of garments goes beyond the comfort of the FR clothing in your program. It sends a powerful message that you respect your employees and are prepared to make choices that empower and provide them with the tools they need to succeed. Employees in the oil and gas industry have to wear FR clothing to stay safe on the job. It only makes sense to provide them with comfortable options to stay compliant.

