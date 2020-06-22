Disinfection services crucial to your emergency response plan

Dean Kuhlman, Safety Director, Thompson Industrial Services

Our world drastically changed with the global spread of COVID-19. We all need to share a commitment to health and safety during this serious and unprecedented pandemic. Everyone's priorities have completely shifted toward taking all necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of our families, co-workers and fellow citizens. We are all in this together and should be fully dedicated to doing our part to protect those who are most vulnerable.

What do we know?

What we know from the CDC about the novel coronavirus and similar viruses is that they are most frequently spread from person to person within about a 6-foot range through respiratory droplets. However, transmission to persons from contaminated surfaces is also possible, and current evidence suggests that the novel coronavirus may remain viable for hours to days on these multiple surface types. The CDC explains, "Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings." We also know there are several groups of people at higher risk, including older people and those with underlying health conditions. However, everyone is at some risk, and each person's activities can increase the risk for others, so it is critical we all do our part.

What can we do?

In a pamphlet from the White House, government officials have listed some important steps and precautions everyone should take, including:

Following the directions of your state and local authorities.

Contacting your medical provider if you feel sick.

Social distancing of 6 feet, and avoiding social gatherings of 10 or more people.

Avoiding discretionary travel such as shopping; stay home whenever possible.

Working from home when and if possible.

Practicing good hygiene as recommended by the CDC: frequent hand washing, avoiding touching your face and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.

Cleaning and disinfecting using EPAapproved household disinfectants.

When you need disinfection services done at your facility, look for a company with a fully trained response team prepared to combat and slow the current threat through proper cleaning, sanitizing and decontamination services specifically regulated for the current pandemic. The company should also be able to assist with the disposal of any resulting biohazardous material. Related services including vacuuming, hydroblasting and dry ice cleaning should also be available. Finally, the company should use EPA-approved disinfectant products that have been qualified for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. These products can be fogged, misted or sprayed to thoroughly disinfect all touchable spaces.

Disinfection/sanitizing procedures

This environmental disinfection process includes specific disinfection/sanitizing procedures that should only be performed by trained professionals with proper safety gear. Response teams trained to help you combat further spread and cross-contamination of the virus should provide:

An assessment and decontamination plan of the area to be disinfected.

Strict decontamination procedures consistent with CDC and OSHA guidelines, using Level C PPE including National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)-approved full-face respirators with P-100 cartridges, Tychem suits, layered gloves and more.

Application of EPA-approved disinfectants, per infection prevention and control protocols.

Proper packaging and disposal of waste in compliance with regulatory agencies.

