Disinfecting FR clothing and PPE

Sharing PPE was never a good idea; now that the COVID-19 pandemic is upon us, it could literally be fatal. We know the virus can remain viable/infectious (viruses are not really "alive") on porous surfaces such as fabric for 24 hours or more, and on hard surfaces like plastic for at least three days. This means it is vital to stop sharing PPE unless there is no other option during an immediate hazard. It is also vital to know how to properly disinfect FR clothing and PPE without damaging protective properties or adding a flammable contaminant. If the PPE cannot effectively be disinfected between wears, the best option is to quarantine the items for at least three days - ideally longer - before returning them to service.

Disinfecting FR clothing

The good news is that soap or detergent with water is an excellent disinfectant for COVID-19; it will destroy the virus as well as or better than chemical sanitizers such as bleach and alcohol. Chlorine bleach is prohibited for use on FR clothing, and alcohol is highly flammable when wet, so make sure you don't use it on FR clothing. Standard laundering in a home washer with normal detergent, followed by thoroughly drying the garments, will disinfect them. Soap not only destroys the virus, but also breaks the chemical bonds that allow the virus to stick to your skin, encapsulates the particles and flushes them away -- three more helpful things chemical sanitizers do not do.

Disinfecting PPE

Some thermal hazards require leather gloves, plastic face shields and/or rubber voltage- rated gloves. These PPE items cannot simply be thrown into the washing machine, but you can disinfect them between uses. Mild soap and water are recommended for the general care of each and thus are the best disinfection method. Hand wash each item for at least 20 seconds, using warm water if possible. Make sure to get a good lather going, then rinse and air-dry gloves or patdry face shields. Face shields can be very gently wiped down with isopropyl alcohol (>70 percent) instead of soap and water, but if you use alcohol, do not return the shield to service while it is wet. Do not use bleach or anything with ammonia. Be especially careful with voltage-rated gloves, as any chemical that causes them to dry, weaken or crack can seriously degrade their properties as a protective barrier.

Unfortunately, some experts note that COVID-19 will probably reemerge for a "second wave" in the fall and will remain a problem until we achieve herd immunity or create a vaccine, which they tell us is 12-18 months away. Stop sharing FR clothing and PPE as soon as possible, and regularly and properly disinfect it to stay safe.

A recognized arc-rated flame-resistant (AR/FR) clothing expert, Scott Margolin chairs several ASTM subcommittees, is a regular speaker at the National Safety Council, and has been involved in thousands of arc flash tests. He has spent 30 years researching and speaking on AR/FR topics around the world, including serving as a subject matter expert for OSHA, the National Fire Protection Association and others.

