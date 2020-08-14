Developing pathogen-fighting solutions for safe work areas

As businesses gradually ramp up operations, it is essential to have the proper safeguards in place for returning employees, and chief among those safeguards is protection from COVID-19. Hunter is pleased and proud to offer our customers the same proven and tested solution to airborne COVID- 19 that's now in use on Air Force One and in the White House.

This revolutionary new line of air filtration products attach to your existing HVAC unit and use ionization technology to remove pathogens from the air. These ion-generating devices provide a method for pathogen prevention and control, eliminating microbial agents capable of causing infection. The result is a substantial increase in air quality, a reduction in the spread of airborne illnesses and lower energy costs due to a decrease in necessary airflow.

Understanding needlepoint bipolar ionization

Creating a safe and clean indoor environment is becoming increasingly important in the age of COVID-19. Needlepoint bipolar ionization ( NPBIâ¢) technology works indirectly to safely clean indoor air. The patented technology uses an electronic charge to create a plasma field with a high concentration of + and â ions. As these ions travel with the airstream, they attach to particles, pathogens and gases. The ions kill pathogens by robbing them of life-sustaining hydrogen. The ions break down harmful VOCs with an electron volt potential under 12 (Ev<12) into harmless compounds like O2, CO2, N2 and H2O. The ions produced travel within the air stream into occupied spaces, cleaning the air everywhere the ion travels and even areas unseen. Additionally, positive and negative ions have microbicidal effects on pathogens, reducing the infectivity of viruses.

Find a certified product that mitigates COVID-19

All of these NPBI products are UL and CE approved. Unlike HEPA filters and UV light, which sit and wait for particles to come to them, NPBI systems are placed in the ductwork, continuously treating the entire indoor space. NPBI technology is the first air purification solution to test for SARS-CoV-2, achieving a 99.4-percent reduction of the surface strain within 30 minutes. This is the first instance in which an air purification technology has effectively neutralized COVID-19, as third-party laboratories confirmed.

This system is UL 867 and UL 299-8 certified, meaning it's ozone-free, environmentally safe, and the only kind in its category to pass the RCTA DO-160 standard for aircraft backed by the FAA. (Traditional bipolar ionization systems produce harmful ozone as a byproduct.) Also, there is no shock, noise or magnetic energy created, meaning this product will not interfere with technology in data centers, allowing it to be used in the most delicate spaces.

What are the HVAC requirements for NPBI?

An NPBI system is modular and compact, which allows flexibility to accommodate any size HVAC unit. This product can also be retrofitted to work on older units and include universal voltage, and requires minimal maintenance and no replacement parts.

For over two decades, Hunter Buildings has provided unparalleled protection to your most valuable assets: your employees. As governments grapple with their response to COVID-19, businesses are rapidly adjusting to the changing needs of their people, customers and suppliers while navigating the current financial and operational challenges associated with those adjustments. It remains our mission to offer solutions for our customers' needs by designing and delivering buildings that positively impact the environment and quality of life. Through our continued, substantial investment in research and development, Hunter remains committed to providing the best and safest buildings possible. Testing results achieved through NPBI technology demonstrate that this product is the gold standard in air purification and is safe to use across any commercial, industrial or residential building.

