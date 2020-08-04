A conversation With Davian Ploger of Horizon Environmental

Horizon Environmental strives to be a "total environmental services" provider in the remediation industry.

Davian Ploger, CEO, Horizon Environmental

As CEO of Horizon Environmental, Davian Ploger is leading the company to success as it provides emergency response, remediation, industrial cleaning, transportation and disposal, and training and sales across the industry. BIC Magazine recently spoke with Ploger to learn more about Horizon Environmental's strategy and how he is leading his team to new heights.

Q: What led to your position at Horizon Environmental?

A: I was recruited by Horizon Environmental's original founders, and I became an equity owner in November 2012. Prior to my arrival, the company had fallen on some hard times both financially and from a strategic direction standpoint, putting it in a "turnaround situation." The next few years led to a shift in Horizon's strategy, a marketing and identity rebranding, and management changes, ultimately resulting in the reemergence of the company as a viable business entity.

Nearly eight years after being recruited, I am now the CEO and majority shareholder of Horizon Environmental. Our team has embraced our "total environmental services" strategy, and we are working diligently to grow the company each and every day.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: As CEO, it is extremely important I facilitate employees to buy in to our culture of engagement, accountability and the positive belief that each employee is an integral part of our success. I stress to all employees that the overall success of the company will lead to personal success for each of them regardless of their career path. I use a collaborative management style. I try to bring people together to talk through issues and hash out a "best decision" approach for our company.

Q: How do you plan to address changes in the workforce in the coming year?

A: That's a tough question. As a service- based business, we know having a capable workforce is probably the biggest challenge we face. Our team is working to constantly get creative with who, how and when we hire personnel for various positions.

In regard to the economy, it's all about looking at the signs, talking to customers about their plans and budgeting, and then trying to make a plan for Horizon Environmental that doesn't overextend the business.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: "The true test of a man's character is what he does when no one is watching." -- John Wooden

It's my favorite because I have used this quote with my two children on a regular basis when trying to teach them a life lesson or when I catch them fabricating the truth. It tends to work with my daughter; my son, not so much. He would rather just not get caught!

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: Being from Louisiana, I am a big LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints fan. During football season, my Saturdays and Sundays are filled with food, football and fun while standing around the TV screaming for my Louisiana teams - I don't do much sitting when the Tigers are on. My family and I now live in Tennessee, and when people ask me what I miss most about Louisiana, I usually say, "Football, food and family - in that order."

For more information, visit www.horizonenviron.com or call (281) 479-5300.