Culture of safety, the catalyst to thriving projects

Accidents on the jobsite can have a huge impact on any business, as they can cause a reduction in productivity, diminished sales, low worker morale, loss of reputation and potential OSHA violations.

Depending on the circumstances, an injury could even lead to closure of a business. From the perspective of both the manager at the facility and the contractor working the job, the issue of worksite safety and avoiding potential accidents should always be a top priority.

North American ContractorLink (ContractorLink) is a NO COST resource and was created to make it easier for plant and facility managers to find the best contractors. ContractorLink has built a team of customer solution advisors who streamline the process and provide guidance. With low EMR and TRIR safety ratings being a primary qualifier for adding contractors to its network, the contractors ContractorLink works with all have the same mindset: safety comes first.

"The contractors we partner with must have a robust safety culture; it is one of the first things we look at," said Josh Sonnier, a customer solutions advisor for ContractorLink. "Our partners foster a culture of safety in their everyday practices, and care about their workers’ overall health and welfare," said Sonnier.

A prime example is Legacy Ironworks LLC, based in Santa Fe, Texas. A veteran-owned company founded in 2020, Legacy was awarded the 2022 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award and was honored by the Secretary of Labor for its efforts to provide opportunities to veterans. Kelly Shofner is the president of Legacy and is an Army and National Guard veteran himself.

Legacy ingrains safety into every one of its workers. "We hire the best of the best and our safety record is impeccable; we’ve never had a safety incident," said Shofner. "We actively make safety a priority in all of our jobs and in our internal training. We emphasize safety and require proper certifications for our workers when necessary for a job. We hold weekly safety meetings, conduct internal safety audits of our teams and have quick safety talks prior to returning from any breaks."

Shofner described how this mindset about safety and the tactics used have led to happy customers and more business. "The goal is to create strong relationships with customers and become a preferred vendor. Completing projects on time, on budget and doing it safely without accidents — that’s what results in repeat customers."

ContractorLink has skilled advisors who can evaluate a project and provide a contractor suited for a company’s needs, such as a contractor like Legacy, who puts safety first and has the appropriate certifications for the job.

"Working with Josh and the other advisors has been incredible," Shofner said. "Their experience and understanding of the customer really sets our team up for success."

"It’s easy to recommend contractors like Legacy," Sonnier added. "They approach projects the right way, with safety first, and our customers benefit from that greatly."

