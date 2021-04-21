COVID-19 vaccinations for essential workers

HASC has recently been selected as a critical infrastructure vaccination hub to administer COVID-19 vaccines to our industry. The scheduling portal is now open and those interested can register online.

HASC and Global Health are honored to have been selected by the state of Texas as a critical infrastructure vaccination hub. Along with our vaccine coalition partners, we are dedicated to the health and safety of the workforce of our industry. This selection allows us to further our mission in new ways brought on by COVID-19, and we are thankful for the opportunity to serve critical infrastructure workers by providing vaccinations and promoting the goal of achieving herd immunity in the fight against COVID-19.

To meet the needs of our industry, we have donated a section of our 17,000 square foot Skills Development building into a Critical Infrastructure Worker Vaccination Center, allowing for a centralized location for all registrants to receive their vaccine and get back to the vital work that they do day in and day out.

HASC’s headquarters campus in Pasadena will serve as that central location and is committed to providing as many vaccinations as possible. There is no cost for workers to receive this vaccine. HASC and Global Health, along with the support of our industry partners, will be providing the medical professionals and resources for this endeavor.

Appointments Available Monday - Friday8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

*New appointments will open up each week dependent upon when the state of Texas delivers vaccine doses.

HASC Skills Development Building 5213 Center Street, Pasadena, TX 77505

Register online at hasc.com/covidvaccine.