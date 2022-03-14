Count on Evergreen to be your single-source provider

"Twenty-two years ago, I began to build a company that focused on safety, quality, our people and our customers. That is exactly what Evergreen North America has done to date. We have a very consistent culture, and it is unique in our industry. Sustaining a great operating culture is not easy, and we work constantly on it. We take our culture personally, and we know it has been key to our overall success. We always want to be the best service provider in our industry, and our employees put this into practice every day. I take a lot of pride in the culture we have created at Evergreen North America, and I also admire the way our employees protect it. Our people and our culture define our company as best-in-class." - Jon Hodges, CEO, Evergreen North America Industrial Services

It's no secret the specialized industrial and environmental services provided by Evergreen North America Industrial Services are the highest quality available today. Whether you require services for large-scale industrial outages or field services that are smaller in scope, Evergreen North America believes the approach to any project must be safe, environmentally sound and cost-effective.

"Our comprehensive knowledge, engineered solutions and results-oriented approach have earned us our reputation for excellence in the industry," said William Gonzales, vice president of operations, Evergreen North America. "Evergreen North America's single-source concept is exemplified by seamless coordination between all core and specialty services and divisions."

cut project costs and eliminate your need to deal with multiple vendors.

A procurement manager for a major North American energy company recently made several exemplary remarks about Evergreen North America.

"When we selected Evergreen, they were actually already working for us on a much smaller scale," the procurement manager explained. "They were nested in one of our other refineries. We had a good experience with them there, and, as a result, we ended up nesting them in four additional locations. What it came down to was that Evergreen's safety performance was good, their technical performance was strong, and we really liked that Evergreen is a large industrial services company that still acts like a small industrial services company. We also like that the Evergreen personnel we need to communicate with are easily accessible. They can make timely decisions and get things done and escalated when necessary."

According to the procurement manager, Evergreen is now performing vacuum truck, hydroblasting, chemical cleaning and tank cleaning services at several sites.

"We love the fact that Evergreen leverages technology within our industry," he said. "Evergreen has been investing in technology like GPS tracking on their vacuum trucks for us to see the real-time utilization. The technology tells us not just where the truck is, but we can also see the real-time utilization of the equipment versus idle time within the plant. This allows us to take that technology and data and make strategic decisions on whether or not we have too many assets dedicated to one facility. Therefore, we're releasing the capital burden being used at our facility, lowering our cost and allowing Evergreen to redeploy that asset elsewhere."

Evergreen currently services many end markets, which include metals and mineral mining, petrochemical, refining, power, midstream, municipalities, and the pulp and paper industry. Now with over 30 locations, Evergreen North America has a national footprint capable of supporting its customers throughout the U.S.

"When it comes to turnaround season, Evergreen has the ability to scale up and bring on the supplemental workforce that's needed to be successful in executing turnaround events," the procurement manager said. "Evergreen also has an excellent short-term worker program to onboard, train and get personnel ready to execute work safely for our large turnaround events."

Evergreen North America believes that being committed to the safety of its employees and having a passion for doing the right thing starts with effective leadership. It also requires that employees take ownership and accountability. These foundational principles drive Evergreen North America's collaborative efforts to have the zero-harm culture it calls EverSafe. EverSafe means Evergreen North America will perform every task safely, every time.

"Evergreen has been a safe contractor for us," the procurement manager said "They share our methodology, striving for zero incidents. We believe all incidents are preventable."

Evergreen North America provides turnaround services designed to integrate the details of large, complex shutdowns that must be completed safely, on schedule and on budget. Its proven success record includes numerous refinery-wide shutdowns throughout the U.S.

Evergreen North America's processes also provide measurable results and eliminate the guesswork. Specific project management methodologies reduce variation and increase efficiencies. Your KPIs are measured and analyzed for process improvement. Evergreen North America's suite of turnaround services include:

Evergreen North America's turnkey cleaning, clearing and neutralization systems.

GEM Mobile Treatment Services' vapor control and wastewater solutions, pre-planning and on-site project engagement, and a single point of contact for all services, advanced planning and scheduling systems.

Executing QA/QC procedures.

Project-specific performance pricing and guarantees.

Development and integration of task-specific safety parameters.

"Evergreen also looks at how they can bring synergies to their customers," the procurement manager said. "With GEM, having industrial cleaning coupled with the degassing and vapor control services bring a lot of value and pair nicely together. It helps make Evergreen a one-stop shop. Evergreen is a safe, quality, cost-competitive provider. We're pleased with their work and will continue to use Evergreen."

