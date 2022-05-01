Construction Safety Week inspiring all to be leaders in safety

In 2014, a small group of construction industry leaders realized a need for a collaborative, worldwide construction safety initiative.

They developed a plan to bring together the construction industry for a week focused on safety and sharing ideas. BMWC Constructors is proud to be a founding member of what is now Construction Safety Week, celebrated the first full week of May each year.

The initiative has grown to include more than 70 national and global construction firms who join forces for Safety Week with a single aim: to inspire everyone in the industry to be leaders in safety. Safety Week is a show of force as well as an opportunity for people, companies and even competitors to work together. This year's Safety Week takes place May 2-6.

For BMWC, Safety Week was a natural fit. The company was founded in 1955 based on six core values, starting with safety. Almost seven decades later, that value remains the foundation of BMWC. Over the years, BMWC's safety journey has evolved with the overall goal of zero injuries. BMWC even adopted the motto "safety for life" to reiterate that safety isn't just something to practice at work, but extends to all aspects of one's life and is now part of the company's culture.

For Safety Week, BMWC will be hosting events across the U.S. at its jobsites to celebrate safety achievements and focus on designated safety topics. BMWC engages clients to join its project teams during Safety Week to celebrate successes, collaboratively share lessons learned, and review and develop strategic safety plans. This year's theme is "Connected. Supported. Safe." For text and tools to guide daily topics, visit www.constructionsafetyweek.com.

"Safety Week provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate our safety successes while also recognizing the extraordinary effort it takes to continue our mission of eliminating all incidents and injuries in our industry and sending our employees home safely every day," said BMWC President and CEO Chris Buckman. "Success in safety requires commitment from everyone - our skilled craftspeople in the field to our client end users. During Safety Week, we can all come together to galvanize that commitment."

BMWC's executive leadership team is committed to safety and will visit multiple sites throughout Safety Week. There will also be guest speakers discussing the crucial topics featured this year.

Safety Week is dedicated to raising awareness of the construction industry's continuing commitment to eliminating worker injury and communicating its dedication to a shared culture of care and concern and the belief that every week must be Safety Week.

BMWC jobsite teams work with their partners to bring Safety Week to the sites differently. BMWC hopes to raise awareness and invite more companies to participate in the Safety Week celebration. Focusing on safety together as an industry, even if it's just for a week, can spark new ideas that carry on throughout the year and bring safety to the forefront. You can even get your family and friends involved in Safety Week; www.constructionsafetyweek.com offers coloring pages, webinars, toolbox talks and more.

Safety Week is sponsored by members of The Construction Industry Safety Initiative and the Incident & Injury Free Executive Forum. Additional support comes from Alliance Partners, many of which are nonprofit associations.

For more information, visit www.bmwc.com or call (317) 267-0460.