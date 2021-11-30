CITGO supports communities impacted by Hurricane Ida

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, CITGO stepped up to provide ongoing support to affected communities.

Specifically, CITGO made a direct donation in the amount of $50,000 to the United Way of Southwest Louisiana (UWSWLA), to be used by the United Way of South Louisiana, which serves the area most impacted by Ida.

TeamCITGO volunteered at UWSWLA's supply drive to help collect donations. TeamCITGO also traveled with UWSWLA to Houma, Louisiana, to help distribute supplies from the donation drive and provide approximately 3,000 hot meals to community members affected by the storm.

For more information, visit www.citgo.com or call (800) 992-4846.