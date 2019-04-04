Chemours launches low-GWP facility at Corpus Christi plant

The Chemours Co. recently launched its new Opteon YF (HFO-1234yf) low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant production facility at its Corpus Christi manufacturing plant in Ingleside, Texas. The facility will enable the company to triple the global capacity of its hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) 1234yf-based products to accommodate growing market demands for more environmentally sustainable refrigerants and blends.

The refrigerant production plant is the largest of its kind in the world. Opteon YF refrigerant used in automotive air conditioning is reported to have a GWP 99.9 percent lower than the refrigerant it replaces, helping to lower motor vehicles' carbon footprint and paving the way to meeting environmental global warming regulations worldwide.

"The start-up completes the final phase of the $300 million project we started in 2016, which triples supply capacity of Opteon YF across multiple industries and applications," said Mark Vergnano, president and CEO of Chemours. "This milestone is a tangible example of our steadfast commitment to providing the world with low-GWP refrigerant products that are better for the environment."

With its expanded capacity, Chemours will be able to meet the growing need for next-generation refrigerants in stationary air conditioning, refrigeration and chillers. This investment to build manufacturing capability on a global scale has resulted in hundreds of U.S. jobs, ranging from R&D to manufacturing, construction and associated businesses that supply the new facility.

