Chemical industry achieves unprecedented safety milestone

In a year defined by progress, the U.S. chemical industry has reached a new benchmark in safety performance.

Member companies of the American Chemistry Council (ACC) have simultaneously achieved record lows in transportation incidents, process safety events and worker injuries — an achievement that underscores the transformative impact of the Responsible Care® initiative.

Raising the bar across the board

The chemical sector has long operated under intense scrutiny, given the inherent risks of handling and transporting hazardous materials. Yet in 2025, ACC members have demonstrated that rigorous safety standards and a culture of accountability can deliver exceptional results.

Transportation safety

With nearly a million hazardous material shipments moving daily across the country, the stakes are high. ACC members have reduced distribution incidents by over 35% since 2017. This year, the industry recorded its lowest number of incidents ever, with the vast majority rated as low or negligible in severity. These gains reflect strategic investments in logistics technology, employee training and proactive risk management.

Process safety

Operational safety within chemical facilities also reached new levels of success. In 2024, Responsible Care companies reported the fewest Tier 1 process safety events on record, with 90% classified as low severity. This 22% improvement over eight years signals a shift from reactive compliance to proactive prevention — where safety is integrated into every layer of operations.

Worker safety

Perhaps most notably, ACC members achieved a record low TRIR for the second consecutive year. This metric, widely used by OSHA and other industries, reflects the frequency of workplace injuries and illnesses. Responsible Care companies not only outperformed the broader chemical sector but also surpassed safety levels for manufacturing, agriculture and retail. Since 2017, their TRIR has dropped by more than 24%.

Responsible Care: A model for modern industry

These achievements are not isolated wins — they are the result of a long-term, industrywide commitment to Responsible Care, a global initiative that promotes continual improvement in HSE performance. For ACC President and CEO Chris Jahn, the message is clear: "Safety is the foundation of trust in our industry. Our members understand that protecting people and the planet is essential to earning and keeping that trust."

Responsible Care has evolved into more than an environmental, health and security management framework. It’s a strategic asset that enhances operational excellence, builds public confidence and strengthens the industry’s social license to operate.

Looking forward: Strategic review charts the next chapter

While 2025’s safety milestones are worth celebrating, ACC is already looking ahead. The 2025 Responsible Care Strategic Review is underway, aiming to expand the program’s reach and deepen its impact. Key areas of focus include:

Leveraging emerging technologies to enhance safety and sustainability

Strengthening collaboration across the chemical value chain

Increasing transparency and community engagement

Supporting science-based policy and regulatory frameworks

This forward-thinking agenda reflects a shared industry vision: to lead with purpose, innovate responsibly and ensure that safety remains a cornerstone of chemical manufacturing in the decades to come.

For more information, visit americanchemistry.com.