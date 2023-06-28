Celebrating 40 years and looking to the future

After a successful return to in-person events at the 2022 WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) Conference & Expo, the association is gearing up for its 2023 event, marking the 40th anniversary since its founding in 1983.

The industry has developed significantly over the last 40 years, and the 2023 Conference & Expo will showcase the latest in industrial cleaning technology and safety.

Automation, advanced PPE and improved manual cleaning tools make the job less hazardous, and WJTA attendees can evaluate the latest systems hands-on in the exhibit hall. Expert representatives from vendors and contractors can answer questions and provide insight on specific applications. As a highly focused event for waterjetting, vacuum and industrial cleaning, the WJTA Conference & Expo is an ideal opportunity for attendees to expand networks and grow connections.

In addition to seeing new equipment and strengthening connections, WJTA’s technical program is a valuable part of the event. The program begins on Monday, October 30, with the popular pre-conference Waterjet Technology Basics & Beyond Short Course. After the cancellation of the 2021 Conference & Expo, this short course was last presented virtually in 2022. It provides a comprehensive dive into high-pressure waterjetting technology, including history, applications, equipment, safety and automation.

The waterjet short course is suitable for first-time users and new employees, while providing enough in-depth discussion for experienced waterjetting and industrial cleaning professionals looking to increase their knowledge — including field techs, suppliers, asset owners, support staff, engineers, sales and marketing, researchers and potential new users.

Technical sessions continue October 31-November 1, with a program of boot camp sessions offering practical insights for all attendees, as well as technical research and whitepapers from industry and academia.

The conference also includes the popular asset-owner sessions. Asset owners — from facilities where waterjetting and vacuuming services are performed — are truly the end users of industrial cleaning technology. Given the importance of industrial cleaning on plant downtime and production, as well as the potential hazards, it is critical for asset owners to stay active and informed.

The asset-owner sessions provide valuable insights for safety associates, permit writers and plan operators on leveraging technology, data and training, as well as other topics on supporting safety and production in contract cleaning operations. The asset-owner program is open to all attendees.

Outdoor live demonstrations are another unique aspect of the WJTA Conference & Expo. Attendees can see some of the newest high-pressure pumps, controls, automation, manual tooling and more in operation and at full pressure, while also observing safety devices and best practices.

With a strong educational program and advances by manufacturers and contractors on display, the 2023 WJTA Conference & Expo represents an outstanding opportunity to connect with peers, explore the newest tools and systems and most importantly, to advance safety and technology within the industry.

For more information, visit wjtaexpo.com or call (314) 241-1445.