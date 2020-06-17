‘Business continuity’ during COVID-19

Continuity can be defined as maintaining business operations during unforeseen events. Businesses should perform enterprise risk planning exercises, review their key processes and prepare detailed plans that outline the framework for continuing operations.

It's likely even companies who had a business continuity plan in place didn't foresee the unprecedented events that have transpired over the past few months due to COVID-19. Companies with online telecommuting resources in place experienced a smoother transition to working from home than those that didn't, but manufacturing, energy and other essential businesses must continue to operate in place. Whether they need immediate support due to a potential coronavirus contamination or are preparing for when employees return to work, they must ensure their spaces are safe for operation.

The role of essential service providers in the environmental services industry is to help other essential industries maintain production while staying compliant. Additionally, certain subsets of operations like emergency response allow for the quick resumption of services should an unforeseen incident occur, such as a COVID-19 outbreak.

A major concern with viruses is preventing the spread, which can occur via person-to-person or object-to-person contact. If surfaces, equipment or fabrics are contaminated with the virus, it can spread through touch, specifically touching one's face, mouth or nose after making contact with a contaminated surface. To prevent the spread, precautions must be taken to decontaminate these exposed materials as well as personnel upon completing the decontamination. Some businesses may only schedule a disinfection due to an employee testing positive for the virus, while others choose to do so as a precautionary measure, as individuals can have the virus for up to two weeks without showing symptoms, and some never exhibit symptoms.

Disinfection protocols, from disinfectants to operating procedures, are developed using EPA and CDC guidelines. Emergency response teams wear coated, chemical-resistant, hooded suits with taped or bonded seams, nitrile gloves, chemical booties and full-face respirators. The chemicals used to disinfect are from the EPA's List N, which have all met the EPA's criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

At a site, a perimeter is established around the disinfection area, along with a buffer area. Signs are then posted to prevent entry of unauthorized personnel into the area. A single point of entry is established whenever possible to further enhance security.

Before disinfection begins, floor plans and any special requirements are reviewed to ensure every corner, crack and crevice are disinfected.

Depending on the surface, three methods of disinfection are utilized:

Hand wiping high-touch areas (e.g., desks, keyboards, phones, door handles, microwaves, vending machines, timeclocks and machinery controls). Spraying high-traffic areas (e.g., locker rooms, break rooms and cafeterias). Hydrostatic fogging in open spaces (e.g., hallways, auditoriums and production floors).

Outside the designated area, a decontamination area is set up where exiting team members are sprayed with disinfectant, and the disinfected PPE is placed into a container, which is sealed and disinfected as well, before being sent off-site for safe and compliant destruction.

The duration of disinfection varies depending on the size and type of the facility, as well as its unique on-site needs. Some customers may also pursue routine or ongoing disinfection services on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. Disinfection is a key step in returning to normal operations, whether the goal is to "keep the doors open" or to resume operations as soon as possible. It's about more than just employee safety, as owners and managers can get peace of mind that they're being proactive in protecting not only their employees' health, but their livelihood as well.

