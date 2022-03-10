Building a strong safety culture

Drawing on a rich heritage in conventional energy, Wood operates in a broad range of industries, including chemicals, petrochemicals, power, water and manufacturing. Partnering with clients, Wood unlocks transformative solutions to increase efficiency and deliver exceptional and predictable results from construction, maintenance and modifications to asset operations and management.

Despite many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wood maintained its operations, and in many instances, grew alongside its clients. A key contributing factor to its strong performance is the organization's longstanding commitment to safety and its people. In line with Wood's drive to create a business of greater purpose, at the heart of its safety ambition is to ensure that pre-conditions are created to keep every Wood employee and contractor protected from harm in the workplace.

In 2021, the organization tracked no recordables across 2.8 million hours worked in Texas and was recognized in the Associated Builders and Contractors' (ABC's) Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP), a safety benchmarking and improvement tool that dramatically improves safety performance among construction industry participants, regardless of organization size or type of work. Wood received both Platinum and Gold Awards in ABC's STEP for its outstanding safety performance in the Gulf Coast region.

Additionally, Wood collaborated with DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) to survey its U.S.-based employees and assess the organization's safety culture. Wood had a relative culture strength score of 76 on the DSS Bradley Curve, indicating the organization demonstrated a stronger safety culture than most of its industry peers. This safety measurement was based on Wood's TRIR tracked against its relative culture strength, which is based on an organization's commitment to safety and internal motivation to implement safe behavior, as witnessed through leadership, role modeling, influencing and engagement.

Wood's strong safety performance can be attributed to its consistency, accountability and clarity. The organization is consistent in the safety priorities and messages it shares and the regular cadence in which that information is disseminated. Wood has also empowered both leaders and employees to remain accountable for their actions, ensuring the actions of those around them align with the safety principles the organization is rooted in. Finally, Wood maintains clarity in its safety practices by being conscious of and actively addressing gaps in safety, as well as having robust and extensive procedures, processes, documentation and reporting in place.

Leaders demonstrate that the organization clearly cares about continuously improving its safety performance and maintains safe work environments for its employees. The organization has established clear safety values and rules for all employees, creating clarity and certainty in what is expected of everyone. They reinforce those values through frequent safety meetings that create a platform for all employees to provide observations, celebrate successes and share lessons learned. Leaders also enforce the rules by tracking safety meeting attendance, conducting thorough incident investigations, and rating the safety of facilities and equipment.

Wood is steadfast in preparing and planning work, taking the necessary care to engage, and having the courage to intervene when things appear to be unsafe. With the necessary processes and systems in place to maintain a safe workplace, Wood has found itself uniquely positioned for future growth.

Wood plans to build upon its strong safety performance and further enhance its safety culture through developing its front-line leaders and engaging its employees. The organization is also piloting and adopting innovative methods and technologies that will provide digital solutions to everyday safety challenges, while optimizing operational performance. Using robotics and digital devices, Wood is unlocking new ways to improve safety for field and site-based employees and deliver cost savings to clients.

