BRM company offers full suite of modular products, services

Satellite Shelters Inc. is a full-circle provider of safe space solutions for refineries and plants across the U.S. From blast-resistant buildings and blast-resistant tool cribs to mobile offices, modular buildings and storage containers, value-added products and services like furniture, portable restrooms, delivery and pickup, setup and teardown, the company is a one-stop shop for all things modular. Satellite also has an experienced team of design/build experts who offer project analysis, modular building design, construction, and turnkey services on large or long-term projects.

Satellite prides itself on being able to handle projects of all sizes, ranging from a single stock module to many custom complexes. With stock blast-resistant module (BRM) units available from 17 branches throughout the U.S., Satellite is always ready to meet your space needs. Satellite can provide standard BRMs from 1 to 8 psi that come in a variety of sizes and configurations. Its standard-sized safety shelter is 12 feet by 40 feet with an open floorplan for increased flexibility. Satellite's units can also be stacked to further maximize space limitations. The company values the quality of the environment inside its safety shelters, so the side walls are always painted white to add brightness and improve working conditions.

If your project requires something beyond Satellite's stock units, the company also provides custom-built BRMs to fulfill your unique requirements. Its highly skilled and seasoned staff will work directly with you to make sure your BRM is exactly what you need.

Full suite of custom blast-resistant complexes in Texas

A refinery in Texas recently needed a comprehensive suite of blast-resistant complexes to ensure worker safety while maximizing productivity. With top-of-the line, completely custom BRMs and an industry- leading design/build process, Satellite was able to successfully meet the customer's needs in the timeline provided.

The project consisted of several multiplex buildings totaling over 53,000 square feet of blast-resistant office space. The space was broken into several separate blast-resistant complex buildings including four 7-plex buildings, five 6-plex buildings, three 4-plex buildings, and several double- wide and single-wide mobile offices. Each unit was completely customized and built to the customer's exact specifications.

With Satellite's full project management and site supervision services, each unit was crane-set and arranged to fit inside the jobsite. The interiors of each unit consist of state-of-the-art features to maximize worker safety, including gas detection systems and installed voice and data jacks. The painted walls, suspended ceilings and tile floors create a modern but practical interior, while furniture including tables, chairs, desks, cubicles and completely outfitted conference rooms offer both functionality and a polished, finished product for employees to enjoy for years to come.

Satellite can meet blast-resistant space needs of all sizes and complexities. BRMs are meticulously designed to protect and shelter your workers in the event of an explosion.

For more information on how to keep your workforce safe, visit www.satelliteco.com/products/blastresistant or call Michele McMurdo at (763) 551-7203.

Quick facts about Satellite's Texas refinery project:

- 53,000-plus square feet of BRMs

- Multi-unit custom modules

- Full project management and site supervision

- Gas detection systems

- Voice and data jacks

-Vinyl-covered gypsum walls

- Tile floors

- Suspended ceilings

- Tables, chairs, desks, cubicles installed throughout

- Outfitted conference rooms

- Time to complete: 11 months

