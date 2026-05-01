What blast pressure ratings actually mean for occupied buildings

Blast resistance is often expressed using simple numbers, like 2 psi, 5 psi or 10 psi.

Those pressure ratings appear in facility siting studies and building specifications, but it’s important to understand what those numbers mean. The difference between them isn’t just stronger materials. Each level represents a different structural response and a different level of protection for personnel.

Blast pressure is only one part of the hazard profile in industrial environments. Engineers also consider the duration of the pressure wave, known as impulse, and how the blast interacts with nearby equipment, structures and terrain. The resulting loads can place intense, short-duration forces on a building envelope. Proper design requires understanding how those forces travel through the structure and how the building will absorb and dissipate that energy.

The lower overpressure levels, like 2 psi, might sound innocuous, but the damage can still be dangerous for building occupants. What seems like a small amount of pressure can cause windows to shatter, lightweight walls to collapse and unsecured equipment and objects to become debris. In industrial incidents at this overpressure level, injuries are usually caused by broken glass and flying debris, not from structural collapse.

At an overpressure level of 5 psi, the structural demands of an occupied building increase significantly. At this level, engineers must account for significant pressure loading across the building envelope. Structural members and connection points must work together to resist blast forces while maintaining load paths that prevent collapse. Door systems, penetrations and wall assemblies must also be designed so that localized failures do not compromise the entire structure.

At 10 psi and above, blast loads demand a higher level of structural discipline. Steel framing, energy-absorbing connections and carefully detailed load paths become critical. The goal is not simply to prevent damage but to control how the structure deforms and dissipates energy during a blast event. Buildings designed for higher overpressure levels must maintain structural integrity long enough to protect occupants and allow safe evacuation.

Selecting a building that protects at the right level typically begins with a facility siting study or quantitative risk assessment. These studies evaluate potential explosion scenarios and model how blast waves travel across a site. The resulting data helps determine where occupied buildings should be located, and what level of blast resistance is appropriate for those locations.

One of the most common mistakes in occupied building planning is assuming that blast pressure values are interchangeable. Designing for too little pressure can expose personnel to unacceptable risk. Designing for far more pressure than a hazard assessment requires can add unnecessary cost and complexity. Accurate siting studies and clear hazard modeling are essential for selecting the correct design pressure.

At facilities, occupied buildings are situated close to operating units to support maintenance, monitoring and turnaround activities, making blast-resistant design essential. When personnel must work near potential explosion hazards, the structural performance of an occupied building becomes a key part of a facility’s overall risk management strategy.

Blast-resistant buildings are not defined by a single rating, but by how their structural systems respond to the specific pressures identified in a facility’s risk analysis. Engineering decisions related to framing, connections, anchorage and enclosure systems all influence how effectively a building protects its occupants during a blast event.

For facilities managing personnel exposure near process units, blast-resistant modular buildings provide a practical approach to meeting these requirements. Engineered steel modules can be designed for a wide range of overpressure scenarios and deployed as permanent custom installations, like RedGuard’s SafetySuite or temporary structures that support changing operational needs, like LeaseFleet.

For more information, visit redguard.com or call (855) 733-4827.